Italy vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League

Italy host Poland in the UEFA Nations League at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia on Sunday evening. These two sides are currently the top two in Group 1 of League A, but have the Netherlands breathing down their necks at the moment.

Poland are top of the group with seven points from four games, with Italy one point behind. If the Poles do manage to win this game, that would mean that Italy would be knocked out of contention for qualifying for the knockout stages of Nations League.

Both teams have already played a friendly each in this international break so far. Italy managed a comfortable 4-0 win over Estonia, while Poland came out 2-0 winners against neighbours Ukraine.

Last month, when these two teams clashed in the reverse fixture at Warsaw, the match ended in a goalless draw.

Italy vs Poland Head-to-Head

Italy have faced Poland on 17 previous occasions, and have won six of those game. The Poles have beaten Italy twice, whereas eight games between these two have ended in draws.

Italy form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Italy vs Poland Team News

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini will not be with the squad, after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Alessio Romagnoli and Angelo Ogbonna are injured, and have been replaced in the squad by Alessandro Bastoni and Gianmarco Ferrari.

Forwards Vincenzo Grifo and Moise Kean have also returned to their respective clubs, after injury concerns.

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna, Alessio Romagnoli, Vincenzo Grifo, Moise Kean

Suspended: None

There are no known injury concerns yet for the Poland squad, who will be looking to cement their place at the top of Group 1.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Italy vs Poland Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Michal Karbownik; Damian Kadzior, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Kamil Grosicki; Robert Lewandowski, Krzysztof Piatek

Italy vs Poland Prediction

This promises to be a close games between two very good teams, who have played some good football recently. In Robert Lewandowski, Poland have in their ranks the world's most fearsome striker at the moment. But we are predicting that these two sides cannot be separated on Sunday evening.

Prediction: Italy 1-1 Poland