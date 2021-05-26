Italy vs San Marino prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021  

Italy will kick off their European Championship preparations when they host San Marino at the Sardegna Arena in a friendly on Friday.

The hosts have been grouped alongside Turkey, Switzerland and Wales in Group A of Euro 2020, with their first game scheduled to kick off on 11 June.

San Marino finished bottom of Group I of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, having lost all 10 of their qualifying games.

A win in this game will boost Italy's morale heading into the tournament, with another friendly against the Czech Republic scheduled for 4 June.

Italy vs San Marino Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on three previous occasions and Italy have a 100% record against the minnows.

Their most recent meeting came in a friendly played in May 2017 when Gianluca Lapadula starred with a hat-trick for the Azzurri in an 8-0 thrashing.

While Italy are one of football's heavyweights on the international scene, San Marino are at the other end of the spectrum. This is evident in results posted in the last two years.

Italy have won 15 and drawn three of their last 18 matches. San Marino have drawn two and lost 16 in that same sequence.

Italy form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

San Marino form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Italy vs San Marino Team News

Italy

Italy manager Roberto Mancini called up 33 players for the game. The squad is headlined by the century-capped defensive duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. Other seasoned internationals like Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne were also included.

New faces on the international scene include Gaetano Castrovilli and Giacomo Raspadori.

Lazio defender Manuel Lazzari was called up but pulled out due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi was included despite suffering an adductor injury in the Italian champions' final match against Udinese. PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has also been included despite suffering a knee injury a couple of weeks ago.

Other members of Mancini's provisional 33-man squad carrying knocks are defender Leonardo Spinazzola, midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and defender Francesco Acerbi.

Chelsea duo Jorgino and Emerson Palmieri have been left out due to their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Mancini is likely to use the game as a test-run for players on the fringes of the squad before releasing his final 26-man list.

Injury: Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Francesco Acerbi

Suspension: None

Personal: Manuel Lazzari

San Marino

San Marino called up 29 players for the upcoming friendly games against Italy and Kosovo.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Italy vs San Marino Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Gianluca Mancini; Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Gaetano Castrovilli; Andrea Belotti, Vincenzo Grifo

San Marino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simone Benedettini (GK); Mirko Palazzi, Cristian Brolli, Andrea Gandoni, Dante Rossi; Enrico Golinucci, Fabio Tomassini, Alessandro Golinucci; Matteo Vitaioli, Adolfo Hirsch, Filippo Berardi

Italy vs San Marino Prediction

San Marino simply stand no chance against the might of Italy even though Mancini might field a second-string team.

Barring one of the biggest upsets in football, there should be only one winner here. We are predicting a very convincing victory for the hosts in a game that they will dominate.

Prediction: Italy 6-0 San Marino