Italy vs Spain - Combined XI | UEFA Euro 2020

Italy and Spain will lock horns in a blockbuster semi-final at the Wembley on Wednesday to decide the first finalist of Euro 2020.

The European powerhouses know each other very well, having clashed four times in the last three editions of the competition, including the famous 2012 final, which La Roja won convincingly. However, both teams have undergone changes since that meeting, with the Azzurri now being touted as heavy favourites to go all the way this year.

Italy are the only team in the competition who have won all their games so far, conceding only two goals, thanks to a stout defence. Meanwhile, Luis Enrique's men have slowly got into their groove, too, netting five times in consecutive games (against Slovakia and Croatia) before seeing off Switzerland in a penalty shootout.

For Spain, this is their first semi-final appearance at a major tournament since winning the Euros nine years ago. They'll be eager to reach the final again, though it won't be an easy proposition against a rampant Italian side.

ITALY VS SPAIN - EURO 2020 SEMI FINALS ARE SET ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/prtdzoJu20 — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 2, 2021

Nevertheless, an enticing clash is on the cards. Ahead of this mouth-watering kick-off, let's see how Spain and Italy would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI (in a 4-3-3-formation).

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Donnarumma has been a key figure in Italy's resolute defence.

Unai Simon recovered from his disastrous mistake against Croatia with a fine performance in the quarter-final. But his Italian counterpart has been more consistent between the sticks and leads the Athletic Bilbao custodian with three clean sheets to the latter's two.

Donnarumma has still NEVER conceded more than one goal in a game when playing for Italy.



He's been playing for the national team for FIVE years 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Pj57A696ut — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 2, 2021

Still only 22, Donnarumma has a tall and imposing stature that makes it difficult for opponents to beat him. Moreover, his distribution skill and ability to defend crosses are second to none.

He has only been beaten once from open play at Euro 2020 so far, but his goalkeeping nous will be tested severely against a free-scoring Spain side.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav