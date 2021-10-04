Italy vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Italy and Spain will face off in a high-profile UEFA Nations League semi-final on Wednesday evening.

A berth in the final is at stake as Italy and Spain lock horns at the San Siro on Wednesday night. The Nations League might not have the allure of the European championship that took place in the summer but it's still a prestigious piece of silverware.

Italy are in fine form and are currently on an unbeaten streak that has now stretched to 37 games. They are quite simply the favourites to go on to win the Nations League following their exploits at Euro 2020. Italy had dispatched Spain in the semi-finals of the continental competition on penalties.

La Roja will have revenge on their minds as they travel to take on the Azzurri. After a steep decline in their levels following the departure of their Golden Generation, Spain are looking good once again under Luis Enrique.

They looked more than capable of winning the Euro 2020 semi-finals against Italy and were arguably the better side before losing out on penalties.

Italy vs Spain Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between the two sides, Italy have won four games while Spain have won three. Three matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides clashed was in the Euro 2020 semifinal, where Italy prevailed on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Italy form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Spain form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Italy vs Spain Team News

Italy

Ciro Immobile has been pulled from the international squad due to injury. Moise Kean will replace him. The Azzurri's talented midfield and formidable defensive line full of veteran, world-class campaigners could once again help paper over the cracks.

Injuries: Ciro Immobile

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Spain

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz 🇪🇸: Spain's squad for the final four of the UEFA Nations League.📆| Semi-Final vs Italy: 6th October. 🇪🇸: Spain's squad for the final four of the UEFA Nations League.📆| Semi-Final vs Italy: 6th October. https://t.co/qztyCWVklp

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has been pulled from Spain's squad due to injury. Bryan Gil has taken his place. Jordi Alba and Pedri have not been named in the squad due to injuries. Pedri has been an influential figure for Spain in midfield in recent games.

Marcos Alonso has earned a call-up for the first time since 2018. David de Gea has been in excellent form for Manchester United and could win back his position between the sticks.

Injuries: Marcos Llorente

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Italy vs Spain Predicted Lineups

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Jorginho, Nico Barella, Marco Verratti; Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Sergio Reguilon, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Koke; Pablo Sarabia, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres

Italy vs Spain Prediction

This game could be a very cagey contest. Both teams are well-matched and there won't be many opportunities on either end of the pitch. This one could easily go onto penalties but we're expecting Italy to make their home advantage count here.

Prediction: Italy 2-1 Spain

