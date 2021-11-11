Italy vs Switzerland - 5 things to watch in the enticing Group C encounter | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Italy host Switzerland at the iconic Stadio Olimpico on Friday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Both sides are currently level in Group C with 14 points each, competing for a direct spot at the showpiece.

Their clash in September ended in a goalless stalemate as the sides played out a tense encounter. However, with just one game remaining after this, both teams will be looking to go for the win here.

Switzerland are looking to make their fifth consecutive appearance at the World Cup. Meanwhile Italy aim to return to the world stage after their 2018 heartbreak.

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, let's look at five things to watch in the clash:

#5 Injuries pile up pressure on both sides

Italy will miss Immobile's goalscoring prowess

In a top-of-the-table clash like this one, Italy and Switzerland can but hope to have all their key players available. Unfortunately, that's not the case.

The Azzurri won't be able to call upon the services of Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Marco Verratti, and most importantly, Ciro Immobile, through injury.

The prolific Lazio striker will of course be a huge miss in the attack, but to make things worse, Giorgio Chiellini is the latest star to withdraw.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial Chiellini has been added to the injury list for the Azzurri, now making it:



🔹 Chiellini

🔹 Immobile

🔹 Pellegrini

🔹 Zaniolo Chiellini has been added to the injury list for the Azzurri, now making it:🔹 Chiellini🔹 Immobile🔹 Pellegrini🔹 Zaniolo https://t.co/r7XrzpwIZo

La Nati, too, are riven with injuries, as seven players are currently out injured. This includes key goalscorers like Breel Embolo and Haris Seferovic, who's the most prolific in the squad (24) after only Xherdan Shaqiri (26).

Granit Xhaka will remain out for the third consecutive month.

#4 Switzerland to ditch 4-2-3-1 for 4-3-3 against Italy?

Seferovic will be a big miss for the Rossocrociati

After his 4-3-2-1 formation produced no goals in two qualifying games in September, head coach Murat Yakin reverted to a more-offensive 4-2-3-1 last month.

It yielded six goals against Northern Ireland and Lithuania as the Swiss regained their attacking spark. However, with key players like Embolo, Zuber and Seferovic injured, the Turkish coach will have to tweak his side once again.

𝗙𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗦𝘄𝗶𝘀𝘀 - Craig King @FootballSwissEN Will we just write off this international break? 😬



Xhaka, Seferovic, Elvedi, Embolo, Zesiger, Zuber and maybe Fassnacht(?) all out.



We should be fine vs. Bulgaria but my slim hopes vs. Italy are at zero now. Will we just write off this international break? 😬Xhaka, Seferovic, Elvedi, Embolo, Zesiger, Zuber and maybe Fassnacht(?) all out.We should be fine vs. Bulgaria but my slim hopes vs. Italy are at zero now.

In all probability, it might be a 4-3-3, with the side looking to score against the Azzurri. Martin Gavranovic will operate at the tip of the attack with Shaqiri and Renato Steffen flanking him.

Yakin has rotated between Fabian Frei, Denis Zakaria and Remo Freuler in the holding midfield role. With Zakaria now returning from a suspension, he's likely to keep his place in the middle with Freuler shifting out wide on the left.

