Italy vs Switzerland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Italy are set to play Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Italy come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Roberto Martinez's Belgium in the UEFA Nations League's match for the 3rd place. Goals from Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and Sassuolo attacker Domenico Berardi ensured victory for Roberto Mancini's Italy. Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere scored the consolation goal for Belgium.

Switzerland, on the other hand, beat Valdas Ivanauskas' Lithuania 4-0 in their most recent game. A brace from Borussia Monchengladbach forward Breel Embolo and goals from Wolfsburg winger Renato Steffen and Kayserispor striker Mario Gavranovic secured the win for Murat Yakin's Switzerland.

Italy vs Switzerland Head-to-Head

In 59 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Italy hold the clear advantage. They have won 29 games, lost seven and drawn 23.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Italy form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Switzerland form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Italy vs Switzerland Team News

Italy

Italy have seen a few players leave due to injury issues. Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini will not be involved, while Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is out injured as well. Despite this, manager Roberto Mancini has named a strong squad.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Juventus centre-back duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, Chelsea star Jorginho and Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Lazio midfielder Danilo Cataldi and Torino midfielder Tommaso Pobega.

Injured: Ciro Immobile, Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Switzerland

Switzerland, too, will be missing some key players. Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi, AEK Athens winger Steven Zuber and Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Breel Embolo are among those not involved.

Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Newcastle United centre-back Fabian Schar, Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler and Lyon forward Xherdan Shaqiri have been named. There could be a potential debut for Red Bull Salzburg duo of Philipp Kohn and Bryan Okoh and Servette midfielder Kastriot Imeri.

Injured: Nico Elvedi, Steven Zuber, Breel Embolo, Gregor Kobel, Granit Xhaka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Italy vs Switzerland Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali, Federico Chiesa, Andrea Belotti, Lorenzo Insigne

Switzerland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Denis Zakaria, Renato Steffen, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Mario Gavranovic

Italy vs Switzerland Prediction

Under the management of Roberto Mancini, Italy have once again become one of the very best in international football. They have strength and depth, and Mancini's deserves praise for how he has created a modern Italian side who are capable of beating anyone.

Switzerland, on the other hand, continue to rely on the magic of forward Xherdan Shaqiri. With star midfielder Granit Xhaka still nursing an injury, the onus will fall on Shaqiri to lead the Swiss line and break the experienced Italian defence with his creativity and magic.

Italy will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Italy 2-0 Switzerland

Edited by Abhinav Anand