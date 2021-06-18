Italy vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The Euros continue with a fresh set of fixtures as Italy take on Wales at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in their final group encounter on Sunday.

The Azzurri became the first nation to secure a place in the knockout stages after securing a 3-0 win over Switzerland last time out.

Meanwhile, Wales head into the game following a comfortable 2-0 win over Turkey and now need just a point to progress into the next round.

Italy maintained their perfect start to the Euros as they beat Switzerland 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Former AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli put on a performance of the highest quality as he scored in either half before Ciro Immobile completed the route in the 89th minute.

This followed an opening-day 3-0 victory over Turkey as Roberto Mancini's men became the first side to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Italy head into this game on a superb 10-game winning run across all competitions, dating back to their 4-0 friendly win over Estonia.

Meanwhile, Wales picked up their first win of the tournament on Wednesday, when they claimed a 2-0 win over Turkey.

Prior to that, Rob Page's were held to an opening-day 1-1 draw by Switzerland last Saturday.

Wales now need just one point to progress into the knockout stages as they sit second in Group A, three points above third-placed Switzerland.

Italy vs Wales Head-To-Head

Italy have been dominant against Wales. They have picked up seven wins in their nine meetings, while Wales have picked up two. Their last meeting came back in 2003 in Euro Qualifying, when Italy cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory.

Italy Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Wales Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Italy vs Wales Team News

Italy

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has missed Italy's opening two games through injury and remains a doubt for Sunday's game. Giorgio Chiellini will miss the clash after coming off injured in the last game against Switzerland. It remains to be seen if he will recover before the round of 16 matches.

Injured: Giorgio Chiellini

Doubtful: Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

Wales

Wales head into this game without any injury or suspension concerns. Gareth Bale has been a star performer for the Dragons and we expect the Real Madrid man to cause the Azzurri a lot of trouble.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Italy vs Wales Predicted XI

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Wales Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Danny Ward; Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Connor Roberts; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore

Italy vs Wales Prediction

The two teams have an ample amount of quality in their squad and we expect this will be a thrilling contest. Italy could field a weaker side after already qualifying for the next round and we predict Wales will fight for an all-important point.

Prediction: Italy 1-1 Wales

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Shardul Sant