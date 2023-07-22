Italy Women vs Argentina Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24, 2023 

Italy and Argentina begin their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign when they square off at Eden Park on Monday (July 24).

The Italians are coming off a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a friendly last week. Valentina Giacinti broke the deadlock midway through the first half to guide her team to victory. Argentina, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Peru in a friendly. Mariana Larroquette, Estefania Banini, Yamila Rodriguez and Camila Ares found the back of the net.

The South American side qualified for the Women's World Cup courtesy of their third-placed finish at the 2022 Copa America Femenina. Italy, meanwhile, finished at the summit of their qualification group, garnering 27 points from ten games, scoring 40 goals and conceding just twice.

Sweden and South Africa complete the quartet of teams in Group G.

Italy Women vs Argentina Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Argentina are unbeaten in six games in regulation time, winning five and keeping a clean sheet in each win.

Italy are on a four-game unbeaten streak (three wins), having lost the previous five.

Argentina are seeking their first win at the World Cup, having lost seven and drawn two of their last nine games.

Eight of Italy's last nine games have been decided by one-goal margin.

Argentina have conceded 27 goals in their last five games against European opposition at the World Cup.

None of Argentina's last 19 games have seen both teams score before half-time.

Italy Women vs Argentina Women Prediction

Argentina are yet to make it out of the group stage of the World Cup, but their confidence is high that they can break their duck at the fourth attempt.

Italy, meanwhile, will look to improve on their quarterfinal run in France four years ago. With Sweden the favourites to top Group G, the result of this game could determine who finishes second and qualifies for the knockouts.

Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Italy 1-1 Argentina

Italy Women vs Argentina Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals