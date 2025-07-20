Italy Women vs England Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July 2025

England Women and Italy Women meet at the Stade de Genève on Tuesday for a clash in the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. The reigning champions overcame Sweden 3-2 on penalties in the last round after the sides played out a pulsating 2-2 stalemate.

Sweden raced to a 2-0 lead inside the opening 25 minutes of the encounter, but the Lionesses fought their way back into the tie late on.

Lucia Bronze and Michelle Agyemang struck apiece in the 79th and 81st minutes to pull England level. The match later headed into a penalty shootout where a total of nine players missed their spot-kicks as the Euro holders prevailed 3-2 to advance into the last four.

Now, Sarina Wiegman's side are just one game away from their second consecutive finals in the competition. But standing in their way are Italy, who beat Norway 2-1.

Cristiana Girelli put them in front after 50 minutes, before Ada Hegerberg restored parity for the Norwegian women in the 66th minute. In the final minute of normal time, Girelli fired the winner for Italy and sent them into their first Euro semi-finals since 1997, back when they made it to the finals too.

Italy Women vs England Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Italy Women and England Women meet for just the third time at the Euros.

Their first Euro encounter came in Euro 1987, when Italy beat England 2-1 in the third-place playoffs, before repeating the trick in the 2009 Euro group stages.

England Women are into the Euro semi-finals for the third edition running, whereas Italy Women have reached this stage for the first time in 28 years.

Italy scored two goals against Norway in the quarter-finals of the current Euros, the first time they have managed to score more than once in a game.

Italy Women vs England Women Prediction

England Women have seen a better campaign overall, with their attacking vanguard looking particularly fearsome. Italy have blown hot and cold, unable to dominate their games thoroughly.

They can expect another tough fixture on their hands here, with the reigning champions likely to prevail eventually.

Prediction: Italy Women 1-2 England Women

Italy women vs England women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: England Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

