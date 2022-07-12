Italy Women vs Iceland Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Italy will take on Iceland at the Academy Stadium in Group D’s second matchday of the UEFA Women's Euro on Thursday.

Italy bowed out of their opening game bruised and battered by France in a match that ended 5-1 in favor of the French. Le Azzurre are old stagers of the UEFA Women's Championship. They have been runners-up twice (1993, 1997) and have finished as the third-placed team once and fourth-placed twice.

However, their performance against Les Bleues did not reflect their significant pedigree in the competition. Perhaps it was a faux pas. Perhaps they will do better next time. Iceland's challenge will tell.

Iceland claimed a point from their game against Belgium. They were favored to win but the goals did not flow. However, they proved to be unrelenting fighters. Stelpurnar okkar debuted in the 2009 edition, reaching the quarterfinals in the follow-up tournament. They have been consistent since then, appearing in every edition. Italy’s debacle against France takes, to some extent, the edge off Le Azzurre as formidable opponents. However, they will be determined to bounce back to avoid crashing out of the tournament too soon.

Italy will likely stage a better posture against Iceland than what they exhibited against France on Sunday.

Italy Women vs Iceland Women Head-to-Head

Both teams have met twice in international friendlies, with Italy winning 1-0 while the other game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Italy Women form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Iceland Women form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Italy Women vs Iceland Women Team News

Italy Women

Injured Valentina Cernoia is yet to return to collective training sessions. She may not play a part. Cristiana Girelli is expected to lead the attack flanked by Valentina Bergamaschi and Barbara Bonansea.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Iceland Women Team

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir missed some goals against Belgium and says she will endeavor to be less wasteful on Thursday.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Italy Women vs Iceland Women Team News Predicted Xls

Italy (4-3-3): Laura Giuliani (GK), Elisa Bartoli, Sara Gama, Elena Linari, Lisa Boattin, Aurora Galli, Manuela Giugliano, Arianna Caruso, Valentina Bergamaschi, Cristiana Girelli, Barbara Bonansea

Iceland (4-3-3): Sandra Sigurdardottir (GK), Sif Atladottir, Glodis Viggosdottir, Gudrun Arnardottir, Hallbera Gisladottir, Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir, Dagny Brynjarsdottir, Sara Gunnarsdottir, Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir, Berglind Thorvaldsdottir, Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir

Italy Women vs Iceland Women Team Prediction

Tougher days are ahead for Iceland, who will meet France next after Italy. France are the most formidable team in the group. The wisest thing for Stelpurnar okkar is to rake in enough points to seal a place in the next round before facing France. However, Italy have their backs to the wall as well and will spare no effort to revive their campaign. We expect the Italians to triumph.

Prediction: Italy Women 2-1 Iceland Women

