Italy Women vs Sweden Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30th 2025 

Italy Women and Sweden Women will trade tackles in a UEFA Women's Nations League clash on Friday (May 30th). The game will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away victory over Denmark in the Nations League in April. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Arianna Caruso, Lucia Di Guglielmo and Cristiana Girelli scoring a goal each to help their nation claim all three points.

Sweden, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home. They went ahead through Magdalena Eriksson's goal just before the hour-mark while Hannah Cain equalized midway through the second half.

The stalemate saw the Blue-Yellow displace their Scandinavian rivals Denmark at the summit of the Group 4 standings, having garnered eight points from four games. Italy are second on six points.

Italy Women vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sweden have 18 wins from 28 head-to-head games. Italy were victorious four times while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Sweden claimed a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of Italy's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Sweden are unbeaten in their last nine games (six wins).

Sweden's four games in the Nations League this season have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Italy form guide: W-L-L-W-W Sweden form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Italy Women vs Sweden Women Prediction

Italy boosted their chances of advancing to the semifinal of the Nations League with their victory last time out. Le Azzurre had lost two games on the bounce prior to that but Andrea Soncin's side are two points off the summit and a win here would take them to the top of the table.

Sweden are one of the traditional sides in women's international football. However, the Scandinavians have hit a nadir in the last few years. They performed above expectations in the last Women's World Cup and will be looking to build on this.

This group is the most open among the top sides in the Nations League, with three teams still in contention for promotion and possible relegation. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Italy Women 1-2 Sweden Women

Italy Women vs Sweden Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sweden Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

