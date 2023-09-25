Italy Women vs Sweden Women Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26, 2023

Italy take on Sweden at the Stadio Teofilo Patini in the UEFA Women's Nations League on Tuesday (September 26).

It's the inaugural season of the UEFA Women's Nations League, with Italy and Sweden clashing in Group 4 of League A. Italy beat Switzerland 1-0 in their first game and are second with three points. World champions Spain are atop the table following a 3-2 win over Sweden.

Le Azzurre will head into the game geared up to avoid another humiliation against Sweden. The memories of their previous clash are still fresh. The two teams met in Group G of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where Sweden prevailed 5-0.

Sweden, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from their setback against Spain in their Nations League group opener. They played well despite the defeat and remain a team to be reckoned with not just in the group but in the entire competition. They're expected to show their bite against Italy in a game that could decide the group's fate.

Much of their squad that won bronze at the recent FIFA Women's World Cup is still intact. Their head-to-head record against Italy largely favours Sweden, but they need to show that they have a point to prove in the competition.

Italy Women vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Italy have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games with Sweden.

The hosts have scored six goals and conceded 11 in their last five clashes with Sweden.

The two teams have met 14 times, with Italy winning thrice and Sweden 11.

Sweden and Italy boast three wins apiece in their last previous six games.

Italy have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games,the same as Sweden.

Form Guide: Italy: W-L-L-W-W; Sweden: L-W-L-W-W

Italy Women vs Sweden Women Prediction

Italy will be expecting a difficult game against Sweden, who're desperately in need of points. It will also be a good test for Le Azzurre’s form following their debacle at the World Cup two months ago.

Sweden must avoid another setback or face the spectre of dropping to an inferior league. They're also aware that Italy will look to avenge their World Cup defeat.

Sweden, though, come as the favourites based on form and better squad quality and should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Italy 1-2 Sweden

Italy Women vs Sweden Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Sweden

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sweden to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Italy to score - Yes