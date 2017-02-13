It's time Arsene Wenger puts his faith in Arsenal's overlooked frontman Lucas Perez

Lucas Perez warrants a first team spot courtesy of his tidy performances for the Gunners when called upon from the bench

Lucas Perez must start at Allianz Arena against Bayern Munich

When it rains, it pours. Two and half seasons ago, Arsenal fans all around the world hated the fact that the much derided Yaya Sanogo and Nicklas Bendtner were the backup strikers at a club that had the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and van Persie vying to lead the line not long ago. Two and half seasons later, fans couldn’t believe the options they have at their disposal.

The irrepressible Alexis Sanchez, who has been leading the line for the North Londoners, is a superhuman on the pitch, singlehandedly managing to keep Arsenal in the top four. With 19 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, he has made the striking role his own so much so that Olivier Giroud has to be benched, even after his strong showing in the Euros.

Danny Welbeck’s return from injury means he should be in the starting XI owing to the tremendous work rate he puts in wherever he is played. It is indeed a sweet conundrum to have for Arsene Wenger, who has another option up his sleeve in the form of Lucas Perez. When everybody is fit, like they are now, where does that leave Perez?

Also Read: Wenger urges misfiring Ozil to become more ruthless

The Spaniard was little known before he made a £17.1m move to the English capital from Deportivo La Coruna. Having spent much of his career playing out wide, he hit the headlines playing through the centre with his 17 goals in his final season for Deportivo. His goals and assists caught the attention of the veteran French manager, who was reeling under the pain of getting rejected by a certain Jamie Vardy.

Ever since he made his Arsenal debut, Perez has quietly flown under the radar while his more famous team-mates have been grabbing the headlines. When everybody is fit, Lucas is the odd man out. Yet, the pacy Spaniard has been class whenever called upon. Six goals, including a hat-trick in the Champions League, a sumptuous volley against Bournemouth for his first Premier League goal, and seven assists in 17 appearances is certainly a good return for a player who is the fourth choice centre-forward at the club.

Perez scored a hat-trick against Basel in the Champions League

For a player that was deemed a “temporary solution” by the manager, the Arsenal’s no. 9 has slowly won over the hearts of the fans with his strong cameos, after initially looking out of touch in his first couple of matches. The Spaniard puts in a shift whenever he is called upon and has made a few decisive contributions. He instigated the comeback at Dean Court from 3-0 down to 3-3 with a delightful volley, and set up the winner against Preston with a terrific back-heel assist.

The tricky Spaniard is very strong on the ball and his hold up play is very much like Olivier Giroud’s; he is also good at creating chances and putting in crosses when a target man is in the box. The hat-trick against Basel in the Champions League and his penalty winning header against Hull prove that he has the knack of being in the right place at the right time.

Having been a journeyman for most of his career – Lucas had some tough spells in Greece and Ukraine – where, by his own admission, he wasn’t treated well. His move back to his hometown club, Deportivo La Coruna, served him well as his exploits in the La Liga Arsene Wenger take notice of his talents. When Jamie ‘rejecting Arsenal was easy’ Vardy remained at Leicester, the French manager made the move for a player with a similar skillset and much more versatility.

Also Read: Liam’s Corner: Arsenal avoid refereeing decisions, Martial magic, Spurs go missing and Sunderland’s destiny

The Spanish forward is deceptively quick and can play as a lone forward or the second striker in a 4-4-2 system, along with Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck or Alexis Sanchez, or on the flank. He can supply crosses from the left which is handy while playing with Giroud or Welbeck.

Another quality that Perez has shown is that he can cut in from the right, and be a menace to opposition defences; most of his goals have come with him playing as the centre forward, while most of the chances he has created have come in from the right. For all the variety the Spaniard provides, the reluctance on the part of Wenger to use him more is a little bizarre.

Part of the Lucas Perez conundrum is Wenger’s reluctance to bench his favoured pupils. Alex Iwobi is still coming to grips with the Premier League and a spell on the bench to regain his confidence and desire will do him a world of good, while the form of Theo Walcott is so inconsistent that in one game he looks like he has finally come-of-age and scores a hat trick, but the very next he goes missing and puts in no meaningful contribution.

Utility man, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, seems much suited to playing in the centre of the park.

(Video Courtesy: Esporte Interativo YouTube Channel)

Despite facing a mini crisis with the sudden announcement of retirement by captain Philip Lahm, and with the public criticism of Douglas Costa by Uli Hoeness, the president of Bayern Munich, the Bavarians are odds on favourites against Arsenal on any day and the Gunners are in for a real beating if they put in another lacklustre performance like the ones against Watford, Chelsea and Hull.

The German giants play attacking football, much like the Gunners, albeit more dominantly. Whatever chances Arsenal are going to create will be on the counter attack, and it is an ideal scenario for Wenger to play Lucas, who is strong on the ball and exceptionally quick.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pinging in long balls from the centre of midfield, it is an absolute necessity to play the Spaniard instead of the out of form Alex Iwobi or the eternally inconsistent Theo Walcott. The pace of Alexis Sanchez, Welbeck and Lucas will be absolutely vital for the London club if they are to have any chance of getting a result at the Allianz arena.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda