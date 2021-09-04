Ivory Coast vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In Group D of the CAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Ivory Coast are set to host Cameroon on Monday night.

Ivory Coast began their qualification campaign against Mozambique on Friday with the game ending in a goalless draw. Ivory Coast made their first-ever World Cup appearance in 2006 and qualified for the next two editions of the tournament.

However, they failed to qualify for the last World Cup and are looking to make a return next year.

Ivory Coast's draw against Mozambique on Friday extended the Elephants' unbeaten run to seven games. They have lost just once under manager Patrice Beaumelle and have not lost to African opposition since 2019.

Cameroon are the highest-rated nation in the group and have begun their qualification campaign as such. They defeated Malawi 2-0 on home turf on Friday with first-half goals from Vincent Aboubakar and Michael Ngadeu. Cameroon sit top of the group with three points.

Cameroon have lost just twice in 15 games under Portuguese manager Toni Conceicao since his appointment in 2019. Like their hosts, Cameroon did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup and will hope to feature in next year's edition in Qatar.

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon Head-to-Head

The meeting on Monday will be the 20th game between Ivory Coast and Cameroon. The record between the countries is close as Ivory Coast have won nine times while Cameroon have won on eight occasions. Two of the games have ended in draws.

The two nations last met in 2016 in the African Nations Championship quarterfinals. Ivory Coast won the game 3-0.

Ivory Coast Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D

Cameroon Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon Team News

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast have no injured or suspended players ahead of Monday's game. There are a couple of players in line to make their international debuts for the country.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cameroon

Cameroon do not have any injured players ahead of this game, with the full squad available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon Predicted XI

Ivory Coast Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sylvain Gbohouo; Hassane Kamara, Sinaly Diomande, Odilon Kossouno, Ghislain Konan, Ibrahim Sangare, Serey Die, Digbo Maiga, Jean Kouassi, Mac Gradel, Sebastien Haller

Cameroon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Devis Epassy; Collins Fai, Harold Moukoudi, Michael Ngadeu, Olivier Mbaizo; Pierre Kunde, Martin Hongla, Nicolas Ngamaleu; Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar

Ivory Coast vs Cameroon Prediction

Ivory Coast began their qualification campaign with a draw against Mozambique but were quite clearly the better side. They will be looking to beat Cameroon and keep alive their World Cup qualification hopes.

Cameroon defeated Malawi in their first game but will have a tougher opponent in Ivory Coast. With the game set to be played at Ivory Coast, the home support should spur the Elephants on to secure victory.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 2-1 Cameroon

