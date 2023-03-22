Ivory Coast vs Comoros Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Ivory Coast and Comoros meet in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Stade Bouake in Bouake on Friday (March 23).

The Elephants are atop Group H with four points in two games, having beaten Zambia 3-1 in their first gamefollowed by a goalless stalemate with Lesotho. However, as the hosts of the tournament, they have already qualified and are approaching these games as an opportunity to prepare for the tournament proper.

Ivory Coast have been regulars at the AFCON, playing 24 times and winning twice, but a title at home would be special. ManagerJean-Louis Gasset has called up 23 players for this month's double-header, including well-known names like Serge Aurier, Eric Bailly, Sebastian Haller and Franck Kessie.

Comoros, meanwhile, are third in the group with three points in two games. They beat Lesotho 2-0 in their opener but went down 2-1 to Zambia in their next game. The Coelacanths made history at last year's AFCON by making their debut and reaching the Round of 16 and will now look to secure back-to-back qualifications.

Ivory Coast vs Comoros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between the two teams.

Excluding games between their second-string teams, Ivory Coast have won four of their last six games, losing once, but that defeat came in their most recent game (2-1 vs Burkina Faso in November 2022).

Comoros have lost five of their last six games, winning once (2-1 vs Seychelles in 2022 COSAFA Cup). Interestingly, all six games were played away from home.

Ivory Coast's last game at home was in June 2022, when they beat Zambia 3-1 in the AFCON qualifier.

Ivory Coast vs Comoros Prediction

Ivory Coast are packed to the rafters with talent and come into the game as favourites, and they also have home advantage.

However, Comoros have shown that they are no pushovers, but their form declined towards the end of 2022, so it's difficult to know what to expect from them.

Inspired by their AFCON debut last year, the island nation should give their all in their bid to qualify once more, but the Elephants should prevail here.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 3-1 Comoros

Ivory Coast vs Comoros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ivory Coast

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

