Ivory Coast vs Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Ivory Coast and Guinea lock horns at the Stade de la Licorne in Amiens, France, on Tuesday for an international friendly.

Neither team qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but they both have their respective 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers resuming in March.

The Elephants, who went out in the round of 16 of this year's AFCON, have collected four points from two qualifying matches for next year's showpiece.

They currently lead in Group G ahead of Zambia and Lesotho, both of whom are behind them with three points each.

Guinea lost their opening qualifier 1-0 against Egypt but recovered to beat Malawi by the same scoreline on matchday two.

Ivory Coast vs Guinea Head-To-Head

Ivory Coast have won 13 of their previous 22 clashes with Guinea, losing thrice.

Their last encounter came during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November 2018, with that match ending in a 1-1 draw.

Ivory Coast Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Guinea Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-L

Ivory Coast vs Guinea Team News

Ivory Coast

Former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe was an unused substitute in their Togo victory but could be given a start on Tuesday.

Max Gradel, if played, will earn his 100th cap for the side, joining Didier Zokora (123), Kolo Toure (120), Didier Drogba (105), Yaya Toure (102) and Siaka Tiene (100) as the only players in their history to have clinched the milestone.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Guinea

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has withdrawn from the squad to continue his rehabilitation from injury, ruling him out of both their friendly games this month.

Despite their 1-0 loss to Algeria last week, Guinea could start with the same starting XI on Tuesday.

Injured: Naby Keita

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ivory Coast vs Guinea Predicted XI

Ivory Coast (3-5-2): Badra Ali Sangare; Simon Deli, Odilson Kossounou, Wilfried Singo; Ghislain Konan, Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Nicolas Pepe; Wilfried Zaha, Maxwel Cornet.

Guinea (4-3-3): Ibrahima Kone; Issaiga Sylla, Mouctar Diakhaby, Mohamed Camara, Ibrahima Conte; Amadou Diawara, Ilaix Moriba, Mory Konate; Mohamed Bayo, Serhou Guirassy, Morgan Guilavogui.

Ivory Coast vs Guinea Prediction

Guinea have some good options in the attack who are sure to give Ivory Coast some hard times, but the latter have better all-round quality and we expect them to prevail in Amiens, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 2-1 Guinea

