Ivory Coast vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

Ivory Coast will welcome Lesotho to Stade Laurent Pokou for a dead rubber 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

The hosts were last in action when they suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Zambia in an AFCON qualifier in June. Serge Aurier's own goal put the Chipolopolo ahead, while second-half goals from Patson Daka and Kings Kangwa guaranteed the win.

Lesotho, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Zambia in the final of the COSAFA Cup in July. Libamba Moyela's 78th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides. The Likuena will turn their focus back to the qualifiers where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat away to Comoros.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of Group H with just one point from five games and they have been eliminated from the qualifiers. Ivory Coast sit in second spot on 10 points.

Ivory Coast vs Lesotho Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in the reverse qualifier when the points were shared in a goalless draw.

Six of Ivory Coast's last eight games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Lesotho's last eight games have produced less than three goals.

Lesotho are winless in five 2023 AFCON qualification games.

Four of Lesotho's last six games have been level at halftime.

Ivory Coast vs Lesotho Prediction

Ivory Coast have already booked their spot at the next Africa Cup of Nations by virtue of their status as hosts of the tournament. However, the Elephants will want to wrap up their qualifying campaign with a win to potentially usurp Zambia as group winners.

Lesotho had a memorable run in the COSAFA Cup but finished at the bottom of their AFCON qualifying group for the second time in a row.

We are backing Ivory Coast to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 2-0 Lesotho

Ivory Coast vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ivory Coast to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Six of Ivory Coast's last eight games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of Lesotho's last eight games have produced less than three goals)

Tip 4 - Highest Scoring half: Second half