Ivory Coast vs Malawi prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Ivory Coast will trade tackles with Malawi in a matchday four fixture in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The game will be played in Morocco, due to the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara being refurbished. CAF rejected the use of the Yamoussoukro Stadium as a replacement venue.

The 'hosts' won the reverse leg just three days ago in Johannesburg. Max Gradel, Ibrahim Sangare and Jeremie Boga all got on the scoresheet for the west Africans in a convincing 3-0 victory.

The win helped the Elephants consolidate their position at the summit of Group D with seven points garnered from three matches. Malawi remain in third place on three points.

Ivory Coast vs Malawi Head-to-Head

Ivory Coast have five wins from their seven games against Malawi. One previous match ended in a share of the spoils while the southern Africans were victorious on just one occasion.

The two sides met on Friday, with Ivory Coast's 3-0 victory put them in the driving seat of the group.

The 'hosts' are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run while Malawi have won just one of their last eight games.

Malawi form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Ivory Coast form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Ivory Coast vs Malawi Team News

Ivory Coast

Franck Kessie, Serge Aurier and Gervinho are all part of the star-studded Ivory Coast squad for the double-header against Malawi.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Malawi

Coach Meck Mwase named a 23-man squad for the double-header of qualifiers against Ivory Coast. There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Malawi.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ivory Coast vs Malawi Predicted XI

Ivory Coast Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sylvain Gbohouo (GK); Odilon Kossonou, Wilfred Bolly, Sinoly Diomande, Serge Aurier; Max Gradel, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare; Jean Kouassi, Cristian Kouame, Jeremie Boga

Malawi Predicted XI (5-4-1): Richard Chipuwa (GK); Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Charles Petro, Limbikani Mzava, Dennis Chembezi; Chikoti Chirwa, Peter Banda, Duncain Nyoni, John Banda; Khuda Muyaba

Ivory Coast vs Malawi Prediction

Ivory Coast are heavy favorites in the game and despite not having home advantage, the two-time African champions still have too much firepower for the Flames.

Malawi have struggled to create chances in recent games and are unlikely to trouble a star-studded Ivory Coast defense. We are backing Patrice Beaumelle's side to secure all three points with another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 2-0 Malawi

