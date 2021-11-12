Ivory Coast vs Mozambique prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ivory Coast host Mozambique at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match on Saturday, with both sides in contrasting runs of form.

Ivory Coast are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions and are top of Group D. Patrice Beaumelle's side are only one point ahead of Cameroon and will look to extend their lead with a win against Mozambique this weekend.

Mozambique, on the other hand, are yet to win any of their qualifiers. Chiquinho Conde's side are bottom of the group, having picked up only one point so far. It will be a huge ask for them to take anything away from the game against Ivory Coast on Saturday.

The Elephants top Group D with 10 points from 4 games.



They’re in pole position to qualify for the play-off round if they win these two games.



2022 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast's squad for this month's #WCQ against 🇲🇿 Mozambique and 🇨🇲 Cameroon.

This will be a great opportunity for Ivory Coast to extend their lead at the top of Group D with a win against a poor Mozambique side on Saturday.

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique Head-to-Head

Ivory Coast have dominated the head-to-head record against Mozambique and are unbeaten across all six of their previous meetings, winning four of them.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture back in September.

Ivory Coast Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Mozambique Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique Team News

Zaha will be a huge miss for Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast will be without Wilfried Zaha and Gervinho for Saturday's game. The Elephants will rely on the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Sebastian Haller to provide them with goals. Eric Bailly will be suspended for the game.

Injured: Gervinho

Suspended: Eric Bailly

Unavailable: Wilfried Zaha

Mozambique

Melque and Kamo-Kamo have been ruled out for Saturday's game after picking up injuries in training. Telinho and Foia have been brought in to replace the duo.

Injured: Melque, Kamo-Kamo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique Predicted XI



Ivory Coast Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sylvain Gbohouo; Willy Boly, Odilon Kosounnou, Sinaly Diomande; Hassane Kamara, Franck Kessie, Jean-Michael Seri, Serge Aurier; Maxwell Cornet, Nicolas Pepe; Sebastian Haller

Mozambique Predicted XI (5-4-1): Ernan; Reinildo, Martinho, Francisco Simbine, Fidel de Sousa, David Malembana; Shaquille, Manuel Kambala, Luis Miquissone, Geny Catamo; Dayo Antonio

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique Prediction

There is a huge gap in form and quality between the two sides and that should come to the fore during Saturday's game.

We predict Ivory Coast will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 2-0 Mozambique

Edited by Peter P