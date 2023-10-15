Ivory Coast vs South Africa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023 

Ivory Coast will host South Africa at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side will host the Africa Cup of Nations next year for the first time since 1984 and have begun preparations for the continental showpiece. They played out a 1-1 draw against Morocco in a friendly clash on Saturday, with Sebastien Haller scoring the opener late in the first half before their opponents drew level in the final 10 minutes of the match.

Ivory Coast will now be looking to return to winning ways on home soil this week and close out the international break on a high.

South Africa will also participate in the 2023 AFCON after finishing atop their group in the qualifiers. They were in action last Friday hosting Eswatini in a friendly clash at the FNB Stadium which ended goalless despite the Bafana Bafana dominating possession for most parts of the game.

Ivory Coast vs South Africa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Ivory Coast and South Africa. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a group-stage clash of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which the Elephants won 1-0, with former Aston Villa man Jonathan Kodija scoring the sole goal of the game.

South Africa have kept just one clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Ivory Coast were ranked 50th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 15 places above their midweek opponents.

Ivory Coast vs South Africa Prediction

Ivory Coast are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last seven games on home soil and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

South Africa are unbeaten in their last four matches and have lost just one of their last 15 games. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 2-0 South Africa

Ivory Coast vs South Africa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ivory Coast to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last six matches)