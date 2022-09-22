Ivory Coast vs Togo prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Ivory Coast will face Togo in an international friendly fixture at the Stade Robert-Diochon on Saturday.

The two sides will rekindle acquaintances, having faced each other in a friendly in June. Karamoko Sankara scored a brace to guide Ivory Coast to a 3-2 victory.

The Elephants followed up the victory by defeating Burkina Faso on penalties in a two-legged qualifier for the African Nations Championship. They played out a goalless draw across both legs, with a shootout needed to decide the tie.

In contrast, Togo were eliminated by Niger in the qualifiers for the African Nations Championship. The Sparrows claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg before falling to a 3-1 defeat in the second leg at Cotonou.

Saturday's fixture is one of two exhibition games lined up for Ivory Coast in this window, with another friendly against Guinea lined up three days later.

Ivory Coast vs Togo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 24 occasions in the past. Ivory Coast have been highly superior with 12 previous wins, while six matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in June, when Ivory Coast claimed a 3-2 victory.

Three of the last five head-to-head matches involving the two sides have witnessed at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Togo have managed just one win from their last nine matches.

Ivory Coast are currently on a five-game unbeaten run.

Four of Ivory Coast's last five international friendly games have witnessed three or more goals scored.

Ivory Coast vs Togo Prediction

Coach Jean-Louis Gasset named a strong squad to dispute the friendlies against Togo and Guinea, with Franck Kessie, Max Gradel and Serge Aurier all included. The Elephants are firm favorites and despite not being at their best in recent matches, the two-time African champions still have significantly superior quality compared to their west African neighbors.

Togo have nothing to lose, although the fact that they are winless in their last 13 matches against Ivory Coast might weigh on their minds. We are backing Ivory Coast to claim a comfortable victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Ivory Coast 3-1 Togo

Ivory Coast vs Togo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ivory Coast to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

