×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

J-League: Japanese Galacticos target Arsene Wenger

Alexander Bishop
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
28   //    27 May 2019, 15:09 IST

Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco
Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

Arsene Wenger has reportedly visited the central Japanese city of Kobe. It seems local club Vissel Kobe, owned by the Japanese online juggernaut Rakuten, have offered him a 2 year-deal worth €4 million per year.

The Frenchman has been a free agent since leaving Arsenal last summer after 22 years in charge. The 69-year-old would add to a growing list of Galacticos at the club that currently includes David Villa, Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski - all of whom are former World Cup winners.

Despite an eye watering assortment of footballing talent, Vissel have struggled to find team chemistry and the large sums of money spent have not converted into tangible results on the pitch. Placing Wenger at the helm seemingly would aim to steady the ship and ensure the end results reflect the investment.

Currently Vissel Kobe lie in 13th place and are struggling to string together a run of results. Seemingly it takes time for high-profile players to adapt to life in the far-east Asian nation. This is true both in daily life and on the pitch. The speed and style of play in Japan is thought to be much different than in Europe`s top leagues. Often it takes time for players adjust to the difference in style and standard.

Having previously managed in Japan at Nagoya Grampus (formerly Grampus Eight), Arsene Wenger is likely to adjust to the Japanese game far quicker than individuals arriving directly from Europes elite.

Simply acquiring iconic high profile talent in the latter stages of their career often fails to ensure success on the field of play. Perhaps the appointment of a manager who is able to command dressing room respect from such personalities is the best foot forward.

Arsene Wenger won 3 Premier League titles and 7 FA Cups with North London side Arsenal. His reign ran from 1996 to 2018.

Tags:
J-League Arsenal Barcelona Lukas Podolski Andres Iniesta
Advertisement
'Coaching has become a future option': Barcelona legend hints he is open to coaching after retirement
RELATED STORY
Reports: FC Barcelona outcast set to join Andres Iniesta and David Villa at Vissel Kobe
RELATED STORY
10 superstars Arsene Wenger missed out on
RELATED STORY
World's oldest footballer starts his first game in 2 years
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a contract instead of a trial
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Arsenal bargain purchases from the Wenger Era
RELATED STORY
So near yet so far - the ones that got away from Wenger!
RELATED STORY
5 famous football jinxes which have stood the test of time
RELATED STORY
3 Arsenal Signings That Arsene Wenger Wasted
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho labels former rival Arsene Wenger as 'one of a kind'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us