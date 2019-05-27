J-League: Japanese Galacticos target Arsene Wenger

Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

Arsene Wenger has reportedly visited the central Japanese city of Kobe. It seems local club Vissel Kobe, owned by the Japanese online juggernaut Rakuten, have offered him a 2 year-deal worth €4 million per year.

The Frenchman has been a free agent since leaving Arsenal last summer after 22 years in charge. The 69-year-old would add to a growing list of Galacticos at the club that currently includes David Villa, Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski - all of whom are former World Cup winners.

Despite an eye watering assortment of footballing talent, Vissel have struggled to find team chemistry and the large sums of money spent have not converted into tangible results on the pitch. Placing Wenger at the helm seemingly would aim to steady the ship and ensure the end results reflect the investment.

Currently Vissel Kobe lie in 13th place and are struggling to string together a run of results. Seemingly it takes time for high-profile players to adapt to life in the far-east Asian nation. This is true both in daily life and on the pitch. The speed and style of play in Japan is thought to be much different than in Europe`s top leagues. Often it takes time for players adjust to the difference in style and standard.

Having previously managed in Japan at Nagoya Grampus (formerly Grampus Eight), Arsene Wenger is likely to adjust to the Japanese game far quicker than individuals arriving directly from Europes elite.

Simply acquiring iconic high profile talent in the latter stages of their career often fails to ensure success on the field of play. Perhaps the appointment of a manager who is able to command dressing room respect from such personalities is the best foot forward.

Arsene Wenger won 3 Premier League titles and 7 FA Cups with North London side Arsenal. His reign ran from 1996 to 2018.