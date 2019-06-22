×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

J-League Match Preview: Vegalta Sendai take on league leaders FC Tokyo

Alexander Bishop
CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    22 Jun 2019, 20:39 IST

FC Tokyo v Shanghai SIPG - AFC Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

J-League table-toppers FC Tokyo travel north to Vegalta Sendai, currently sitting fourth from bottom, this Sunday evening in a match that would see the leaders add to their 5-point lead over current champions Kawasaki Frontale and 3-point lead over Yokohama FM.

Current standings alone would suggest that the visitors are likely to take home all three points. However, the recent history between the two sides indicates that the capital city club have to be at the top of their game for this fixture. Last season Sendai won both at home and away. In this season`s J-League Cup group stages, they have also won one and drawn one against the league leaders.

FC Tokyo are still feeling the effects of losing a key player to Europe`s elite. Last weekend Takefusa Kubo announced his intention to join Real Madrid and looks set to join them after his spell with the Japanese national team at Copa America in Brazil. Tokyo are now faced with the difficult task of replacing that flair and creativity that contributed to many crucial goals that have helped them achieve league standing.

The red and blues are coming off the back of a narrow defeat to Vissel Kobe last weekend. Andres Iniesta`s pinpoint strike in the 49th minute was enough to seal the deal for the Kansai based team. Tokyo mustered up enough chances to win the game but lacked the clinical finishing to put a single one away.

Earlier this week, Tokyo managed a 1-0 win in the J-League Cup against a weakened Cerezo Osaka. Pacey front man Kensuke Nagai returned from an injury picked up while away on international duty and proved to be the deciding factor heading home just before half time. He is likely to partner birthday boy Diego Oliveira up front on Sunday.

The burning issue for FC Tokyo is how they will go about replacing game maker Takefusa Kubo. Last weekend, manager Kenta Hasegawa went with Kotaro Omori who is a somewhat limited player in attack, to say the least. During the week, Korean international Na Sangho was given the nod and offered a much more aggressive threat to the opponent`s defense. This would suggest that he may be the short-term solution at least.

Vegalta Sendai come into the game on great form after winning their last 4 league matches at home. They currently sit in 15th place but are rapidly climbing up the table after spending the early stages of the season in and around the relegation area.

Vegalta are likely to go with a 4-4-2 formation with Shun Nagasawa and talisman Naoki Ishihara as the striking partnership. with the former netting 4 goals so far this season and the latter playing as more of a target man, holding up play and bringing others into the game.

Both teams generally favor a counter-attacking, reactive approach. Typically this results in a low scoring affair which is reflected in the past few meetings between the clubs. Sunday`s meeting is likely to conclude in a similar fashion with a single goal likely to swing the game either way.

Tags:
J-League
Advertisement
J League Match Preview: Top of the Table Clash Between FC Tokyo and Oita Trinita
RELATED STORY
J1 League: High-flying FC Tokyo take on reeling Vissel Kobe in bid to extend lead at the top
RELATED STORY
'Coaching has become a future option': Barcelona legend hints he is open to coaching after retirement
RELATED STORY
Reports: FC Barcelona outcast set to join Andres Iniesta and David Villa at Vissel Kobe
RELATED STORY
World's oldest footballer starts his first game in 2 years
RELATED STORY
J-League: Japanese Galacticos target Arsene Wenger
RELATED STORY
Villa scores 1st goal in Japan as Kobe beats Sagan Tosu 1-0
RELATED STORY
ISL Final: Bengaluru FC v FC Goa - Match Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming and Where to Watch details
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's 2014 FA Cup winners: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
MLS: DC United v LAFC Preview - Match Preview, Where to Watch, and More
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us