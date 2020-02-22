J1 League Match Preview: 2019 Runners-up FC Tokyo start 2020 campaign away at Shimizu S-Pulse

FC Tokyo will take on Shimizu S Pulse on Sunday

After a valiant challenge for the J League title last season, FC Tokyo will start the 2020 season with an opening game away at Shimizu S-Pulse on Sunday.

The club from the capital lead the pack for the majority of last season before finally letting their form slip and being overtaken by eventual winners Yokohama F Marinos.

Manager Kenta Hasegawa has opted to reshuffle the pack and is set to implement a new, high pressure, 4-3-3 formation for the season ahead.

This match will be the debut game for new S-Pulse manager, Peter Cklamovski. The Australian was head coach and second-in-command to Ange Postecoglu at Marinos last season.

Cklamovski is expected to apply an ultra-attacking and open style of play, similar to that which enabled Marinos to achieve massive success last season.

Hasegawa is likely to receive a warm reception from the home fans. As a player, he made 207 appearances and scored 45 goals for the Shizuoka-based club. He later went on to manage them from 2005 to 2010 with mixed success.

Also Read: Kawasaki Frontale begin 2020 season at home to minnows Sagan Tosu

Key Talking Points: Shimizu S-Pulse

S-Pulse raised eyebrows with a surprise last-minute signing. The arrival of Brazilian forward Carlinhos adds much-needed potency to their attack.

Last season saw Shimizu drawn into the relegation dog fight, but they narrowly avoided the relegation play-off.

Their season has not kicked off in a promising manner, as they were convincingly beaten 5-1 by Kawasaki Frontale in the Levain Cup last weekend.

Key Talking Points: FC Tokyo

Tokyo have reinforced their attacking options with new arrivals Adailton from relegated side Jubilo Iwata and former ACL winner Leandro on loan from Kashima Antlers.

Captain Keigo Higashi and speedy forward Kensuke Nagai are ruled out with injury for the foreseeable future.

Tokyo boast the better head-to-head record between the two sides, winning 3 of the last 4 meetings.

