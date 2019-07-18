J1 League Preview: Shimizu S Pulse host table-toppers FC Tokyo

FC Tokyo v Shanghai SIPG - AFC Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

FC Tokyo will be looking to wash away the taste of their bitter 0-3 loss to local rivals Kawasaki Frontale in last weekend's Tamagawa Clasico. The loss enabled 3rd place Frontale to close the gap on the leaders to just four points with a game in hand.

The club from the capital city have dug a hole for themselves, having won just two of their last five games; not what's expected from of a serious title contender.

Kenta Hasegawa will surely be looking to get his side back to winning ways when they pay a visit to his former club, Shimizu S Pulse, this weekend. A win will ensure a three-point buffer between FC Tokyo and Yokohama F Marinos, who sit in the second spot with 36 points.

FC Tokyo's recent dip in form could be attributed to a lack of flair in their attack. They've been left without too many viable options to plug the gap left by the departure of Takefusa Kubo, who recently completed a move to Real Madrid.

That said, Hasegawa has reinforced their ranks by bringing Hirotaka Mita back to the club on a permanent transfer from Vissel Kobe. The attacking midfielder can play wide and central and is known for his long-range shooting as well as his ability to play pin-point, incisive passes.

This season, Tokyo have relied heavily on counterattacking football, exploiting the space left by their opponents who charge forward in search of goals. Of late though, this has become quite predictable and failed against teams more defensive-minded teams.

As a result, the arrival of Mita should be a massive boost as he has the ability to break down defences with his clever passing.

Tokyo are likely to line up in a 4-2-2-2 formation. The league's joint top-scorer Diego Oliveira and Kensuke Nagai will lead the attack with Korean international, Na Sang-ho, who will start from the flank. Provided he is match-fit and ready to start, Mita will likely occupy a central position, replacing the under-performing Yojiro Takahagi.

The home side lost narrowly at Gamba Osaka last weekend, with an 88th-minute strike from Shinya Yajima separating the two sides in the end.

If they lose this weekend, they will likely be sucked into a relegation dogfight. As things stand, only five points separate them from Jubilo Iwata, who occupy a spot in the relegation zone.

Yoshiyuki Shinoda's men will likely line up in a 4-2-3-1 midfield-heavy formation, with club's top-scorer Douglas as the lone striker. Koya Kitagawa will sit behind Douglas and play the role of a support striker. The pair have tallied 14 goals (8 and 6 respectively) this season and will need to carry that form into the game against FC Tokyo.