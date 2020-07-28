Jack Grealish has his heart set on Manchester United, says Michael Owen

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has his heart set on Manchester United, says former Liverpool man Michael Owen. Speaking after the last matchday of the season, Owen said:

"I’m told he has his heart set on Manchester United. I’d be surprised if he went anywhere else."

Aston Villa completed a remarkable turnaround in the Premier League as they managed to finish 17th, avoiding the drop into the Championship. Grealish scored in the final game of the season to secure a point for the Villans which helped them move above Watford. The midfielder is valued at £75 million by Aston Villa, according to the Metro.

Jack Grealish wants Manchester United move

Jack Grealish has been the standout player for Aston Villa since their promotion to the Premier League. The Englishman has played as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and a left-winger for his boyhood club this season, contributing 10 goals and 6 assists.

Although manager Dean Smith wants to keep his leader at the club, there has been reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. Speaking after the game against West Ham, Smith said:

"I'm certainly hopeful he will play for Villa again. He is contracted for another three years."

Villa have slapped a huge price tag on the 24-year-old but the Manchester Evening News reckon an offer in the region of £65 million will be enough to prise him away from Villa Park. Grealish himself has been coy about his future, electing to finish the season strongly before speaking about a move away.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the penultimate game of the season against Arsenal, the midfielder said:

"I'm not too sure at the moment. I have one aim and that's to keep this club in the Premier League. That's where this whole stadium and this whole fanbase know where we belong. That's all I'm thinking about at the moment."

Grealish will have a big task on his hands to get into the Manchester United starting lineup, with Paul Pogba looking increasingly likely to stay at Old Trafford. The Aston Villa man's favourite positions- Number 10 and the left-wing- are currently occupied by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, both of whom have enjoyed a wonderful season for the Red Devils.

The big question now is, will Manchester United spend heavily on a player who might struggle to get into their first eleven? Keep an eye out for this one.