Jadon Sancho needs time to adjust to the Premier League 

With the signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, there is a certain buzz around Manchester United this season. The Old Trafford outfit look set to challenge for the biggest honors under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the first four games of their Premier League season are anything to go by.

While Varane and Ronaldo have taken no time to settle in the Premier League, the same cannot be said about Sancho. From the games that the young Englishman has started so far, it is quite visible that he is getting used to the speed of English football.

Sancho's strenuous introduction to the Premier League

Sancho looked out of place in his first start against Wolves

Before making his first start, Sancho had two cameos against Leeds United and Southampton respectively. In both of those games, he didn't have much of an impact, although he had very little time to do so.

Sancho's first start was the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. It was a tough outing for the winger. Starting on the left wing, Sancho struggled to complete take-ons, couldn't progress the ball, and failed to link-up play with Luke Shaw, or any of his teammates for that matter.

His passes weren't sticking either and in the end, he was substituted at the 72-minute mark without really impacting the game. The performance showed that Sancho hasn't gotten accustomed to the way United play and to the rigorous nature of Premier League football.

Better showing against Newcastle United

Sancho good game after that Wolves debacle. He'll come good soon — Paritosh (@paritosh_bhide) September 11, 2021

Jadon Sancho had a much better showing from the left in United's 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday. Much of United's threat came from the left, especially in the first half. However, the 21-year-old could have made much better decisions in the final third as he wasted a lot of promising situations due to the lack of a quality final pass.

Coming from the Bundesliga to the Premier League is a huge step up and although the hype around Sancho is enormous, he is going to take some time to settle in his new surroundings. It is important that Manchester United fans remain patient and give their new number 25 some breathing space.

Jadon Sancho: “I’m going to keep playing my game. I’m not going to change what I’ve been doing over in Germany. I’ve just got to bring it here and hopefully I can show the fans what I can deliver.” [@ummofficialuk] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TMUUq2kXfa — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) September 7, 2021

Sancho's talents will eventually shine brightly at the Theater of Dreams, but for the moment, cut him some slack and let him grow.

