Jadon Sancho is quickly becoming Manchester United’s most important attacker

Last summer, Jadon Sancho's £72m made the switch to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund. It was widely regarded as one of the best pieces of transfer business United have conducted in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Despite all the hype and anticipation, there was an acceptance among the United faithful that Sancho might not hit the ground running. Coming from the Bundesliga to the Premier League was always going to be a huge step up, especially for a 21-year-old.

After a turbulent first few months in the famous red shirt, Jadon Sancho has finally rediscovered the form that made him one of the brightest young talents in world football.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Sancho struggled to be a consistent feature in the playing XI. However, since Ralf Rangnick took over on an interim basis, the winger has become one of the first names on the team sheet. So the question is - what changed?

Jadon Sancho is not the typical high-intensity English winger

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Jadon Sancho has registered as many key passes from open play as Mason Mount in the Premier League this season from 318 fewer minutes played (19) Jadon Sancho has registered as many key passes from open play as Mason Mount in the Premier League this season from 318 fewer minutes played (19) 😯 Jadon Sancho has registered as many key passes from open play as Mason Mount in the Premier League this season from 318 fewer minutes played (19) https://t.co/20Xj67HzCC

Jadon Sancho's profile is quite unique and one that every football club in the world would like to have. He is a creative winger who wants the ball all the time. Sancho's precise weight of pass and quick decision-making demands runs in behind the last line of defense.

Over the past couple of weeks, it appears Sancho's teammates have realized that the Englishman can see passing angles on the pitch that others struggle to.

It is quite evident that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Anthony Elanga are now making runs that they weren't at the start of the season. They have gotten used to Sancho’s instinctive shot-creating actions and are beginning to play to the 21-year-old's strengths.

Sancho's upturn in form has also seen him influence Manchester United as far as goals, assists, and key passes are concerned.

Since the turn of the year, the Englishman has started 10 games for the Red Devils in all competitions and has returned a very healthy three goals and three assists. He should have had more but the United forwards are struggling to bury the big chances at the moment.

Jadon Sancho - the bright spark in an otherwise poor season for Manchester United

Jadon Sancho's game by numbers vs Tottenham:

100% shot accuracy (1/1)
90% pass accuracy (36/40)
54 total touches
7 ball recoveries
4 ground duels won
4 chances created
2 interceptions
1 assist

Another excellent performance.

The 2021-22 season has been quite embarrassing for the Old Trafford outfit. They have been knocked out fairly early from all the cup competitions. The Red Devils have also struggled to put together a decent run of form in the Premier League this year.

A plethora of changes at Manchester United are expected ahead of next season, starting with the manager. However, the Old Trafford faithful will hope that Jadon Sancho continues to be an integral part of United's front line.

