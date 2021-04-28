Jadon Sancho's performances haven't gone unnoticed at Liverpool

Liverpool have always been huge admirers of English sensation Jadon Sancho. The former Manchester City academy graduate has lit up the Bundesliga ever since joining Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

A host of clubs are interested in securing Jadon Sancho's services in the summer. The club that is said to be most interested in signing the 21-year old English winger is Manchester United.

However, according to German publication Bild, Sancho's performances at the Westfalenstadion haven't gone unnoticed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jadon Sancho | Bild believe Liverpool could swoop for Bundesliga attacker if Salah goes – ‘Not gone unnoticed’ by Jurgen Klopp. https://t.co/ulVg3Xr1Sc #lfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) April 27, 2021

Liverpool have always had an eye on Jadon Sancho

According to reports, Jurgen Klopp has always paid attention to Jadon Sancho's performances at his former side Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool could swoop in for Jadon Sancho if their Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah decides to leave Anfield in the near future.

Jadon Sancho has been a revelation at BVB. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel - Pool/Getty Images)

However, as Manchester United found out last summer, Jadon Sancho will come with a hefty price tag. Under the ownership of FSG, Liverpool have always followed the policy of sell-to-buy, which means Liverpool will have to sell upwards of £100 million worth of players in order to afford Sancho.

It is nearly impossible for the Reds to pay this high amount following a pandemic-hit season. Funds, however, can be arranged if a key player like Mohamed Salah decides to leave in the summer.

Sancho would be an ideal replacement for a player of Salah's stature. The England international could easily fit into the right-winger role in Klopp's 4-3-3 system. Klopp believes Sancho is going to have a great career ahead of him and has the pedigree to become a "difference maker" for whichever side he joins.

Sancho has made 132 appearances and scored 46 goals. in the Bundesliga. The London-born winger will be a key player in Gareth Southgate's squad during this summer's European Championships.