Jadon Sancho set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer; Manchester United interested in signing Englishman

Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund next summer reports Sky Germany. The Red Devils are reportedly interested in bringing the young English winger to Old Trafford. Sancho is in the eyes of many United's top priority summer with the club planning on spending big this ahead of the next season.

Sancho's career has been on the rise ever since he made his move to Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £8 million from Manchester City in 2017, and the player has now established himself as one of the hottest young prospects in Europe.

The 19-year-old winger has been in fantastic form for Dortmund this season and has already scored 15 and assisted another 17 goals for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions. The Red-devils reportedly believe that a fee of around £120 million would be enough to prise the winger away from Dortmund.

The teenager has already racked up 11 national caps for England. Many big clubs including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have been linked with Sancho in recent months. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also been linked, but the Red Devils are now confident that they are the frontrunners to sign Sancho next summer.