Jahn Regensburg vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will square off against 2. Bundesliga league leaders Jahn Regensburg on Saturday in what could be a thrilling game.

Jahn Regensburg have started the season strongly, winning all three games so far. They have scored eight goals and have conceded none.

Schalke, on the other hand, have had a mixed start. The Royal Blues have bounced back from their opening day defeat against Hamburg with a win and a draw.

The clash against in-form Regensburg will be a test of Schalke’s mettle on Saturday, and could determine if the Royal Blues are well-placed to challenge for promotion.

The game against Schalke will be a good test for Regensburg too, as they haven’t faced quality opposition in the league so far.

Jahn Regensburg vs Schalke Head-to-head

Jahn Regensburg have never beaten Schalke in a competitive game. The two sides have faced each other twice, with Schalke winning one and the other ending in a draw.

Mersad Selimbegovic’s side have all the momentum heading into the clash, however, and they will look to beat the Royal Blues at home.

Jahn Regensburg form guide: W-W-W-W

Schalke form guide: L-W-W-D

Jahn Regensburg vs Schalke Team News

Jahn Regensburg

The hosts have not suffered any injuries and they will hope it stays that way going forward as they push for promotion this season.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Schalke

Schalke continue to be without long-term absentees Danny Latza and Salif Sane. Michael Langer’s involvement is also in doubt, but even if he is fit, Ralf Fahrmann should start in goal.

Schalke announced the arrival of Darko Churlinov on a season-long loan deal, but the winger isn’t expected to start against Regensburg.

⚽ @MatthewHoppe9 has rejoined training and will take part in an individual session today. #S04 pic.twitter.com/V5nXfrywlP — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) August 17, 2021

Matthew Hoppe has re-joined training, but he needs more sessions under his belt to be in contention to play.

Injured: Danny Latza, Salif Sane

Doubtful: Matthew Hoppe, Darko Churlinov, Michael Langer

Suspended: None

Jahn Regensburg vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Jahn Regensburg Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Alexander Meyer; Erik Wekesser, Scott Kennedy, Steve Breitkreuz, Benedikt Saller; Max Besuschkow, Benedikt Gimber, Sarpreet Singh, Konrad Faber; David Otto, Andreas Albers

Schalke Probable Lineup (4-3-1-2): Ralf Fahrmann; Thomas Ouwejan, Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Timo Becker; Rodrigo Zalazar, Victor Palsson, Dominick Drexler; Blendi Idrizi, Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Jahn Regensburg vs Schalke Prediction

Both teams have promotion aspirations. But, Regensburg’s form combined with the home support could see them edge Schalke on Saturday.

Prediction: Jahn Regensburg 2-1 Schalke

