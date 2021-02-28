Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

2. Bundesliga side Jahn Regensburg host Werder Bremen in the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday night.

Jahn Regensburg are one of three non-Bundesliga sides that remain in the competition. They will now look to take another top-tier scalp with them after eliminating Koln in the last round.

That game in the third round finished 2-2, but the second-division side kept their nerve and went on to win the penalty shootout 4-3.

They are, though, in no contention for promotion to the Bundesliga this season, as they currently occupy 11th place in the second division and are 14 points behind third-placed Greuther Furth.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, will be wary of Jahn Regensburg despite them going into this game as overwhelming favorites to progress to the last four. Florian Kohfeldt's side got themselves a big win on Friday night in the Bundesliga, as they brought high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt back down to earth.

Andre Silva gave the Eagles the lead in that game, but Josh Sargent and Theodor Gebre-Selassie scored to help Bremen come back into the game and win 2-1.

Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

These two sides faced each other once before in the first round of the cup in 2004. On that occasion, Werder Bremen beat Jahn Regensburg 2-0.

Jahn Regensburg form guide: W-L-D-D-W

Werder Bremen form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen Team News

SSV Jahn Regensburg v Fortuna Düsseldorf - Second Bundesliga

Jahn Regensburg

Jan Elvedi is suspended and will not play a part in this game.

Also, Sebastian Nachreiner is has a muscle injury and is unlikely to feature.

Injured: Sebastian Nachreiner

Suspended: Jan Elvedi

SV Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Werder Bremen

Patrick Erras and Luca Plogmann continue to miss out for Bremen. In addition, they might not have Michael Zetterer available either.

Injured: Patrick Erras, Luca Plogmann, Michael Zetterer

Suspended: None

Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen Predicted XIs

Jahn Regensburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Meyer; Benedikt Saller, Markus Palionis, Scott Kennedy, Jan-Niklas Beste; Jann George, Benedikt Gimber, Max Besuschklow, Sebastian Stolze; David Otto, Kaan Caliskaner

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Christian Gross; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Jahn Regensburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Despite their run to the last eight of the Cup, we are predicting that Jahn Regensburg's run will end here. Bremen will be buoyed by the win over Frankfurt in their last game and will look to brush aside the second division side.

Prediction: Jahn Regensburg 0-2 Werder Bremen