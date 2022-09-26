Jamaica vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Argentina are back in action with another friendly match during the international break as they take on Jamaica at New York's Red Bull Arena on Tuesday. The Albicelestes have been in impressive form over the past year and will now look to ramp up their preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

Jamaica have not qualified for the World Cup this year but have grown in stature in recent months. The Central American outfit held Qatar to a 1-1 draw last month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Argentina, on the other hand, finished in second place in the CONMEBOL qualification standings and have excelled under Lionel Scaloni. The South American giants eased past Honduras by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Jamaica vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Argentina have a predictably flawless record against Jamaica and have won all the three matches that have been played between the two teams. Jamaica have never defeated Argentian on the international stage and will look to create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2015 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Argentina. Jamaica gave a good account of themselves on the day and will be intent on proving their mettle this week.

Jamaica form guide: D-L-D-W-D

Argentina form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Jamaica vs Argentina Team News

Jamaica have a point to prove

Jamaica

Gregory Leigh remains Jamaica's only injury concern and has been ruled out of this match. Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey have been included in the squad and are set to lead the line against Argentina.

Injured: Gregory Leigh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Angel Di Maria and Cristian Romero were rested against Honduras and are set to start this match. Enzo Fernandez was impressive off the bench over the weekend and could also find a place in the starting lineup this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jamaica vs Argentina Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John Barnes; Adrian Mariappa, Jamal Lowe, Deshorn Brown, Amari'i Bell; Demar Stewart, Jon Russell; Bobby-Cordova Reid, Ravel Morrison, Leon Bailey; Michail Antonio

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Jamaica vs Argentina Prediction

Argentina have been one of the most in-form teams in world football this year and are unbeaten in their last 34 matches. Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez have been excellent for the Albicelestes and will look to add to their burgeoning goal tallies this week.

Jamaica have assembled an impressive squad this year but will need a miracle to take something away from this match. Argentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Jamaica 1-3 Argentina

