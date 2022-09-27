Jamaica vs Argentina: Where to watch in USA | International Friendlies 2022

The international break returns with another round of friendly matches this week as Lionel Scaloni's Argentina lock horns in a friendly encounter with Jamaica at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday. The reigning Copa America champions are on a 34-match unbeaten streak at the moment and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch going into the World Cup.

Jamaica have failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup but have grown in stature over the past year. The CONCACAF nation has an array of impressive players in its ranks and is perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on its day.

Argentina, on the other hand, finished in second place in the CONMEBOL qualification table and have eased past their South American opponents in recent months. The Albicelestes defeated Honduras by a comfortable 3-0 margin and will look to replicate the result this week.

Jamaica vs Argentina Team News

Jamaica have a point to prove

Jamaica

Gregory Leigh remains Jamaica's only injury concern and has been ruled out of this match. Ricardo Thomas has been included in the squad and might take his place this week. Premier League stars Michail Antonio and Leon Bailey have also been included in the squad this month and are set to lead the line against Argentina.

Injured: Gregory Leigh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Argentina have a strong squad

Argentina

Angel Di Maria and Cristian Romero were rested against Honduras and are set to start the match. Enzo Fernandez was impressive off the bench over the weekend and could also find a place in the starting lineup this week.

Lionel Messi is reportedly showing symptoms of a cold at the moment and might start on the bench on Tuesday. Lautaro Martinez and Alejandro Gomez were impressive against Honduras and might keep their places in the team. Argentina do not have any other injury concerns and might rotate their first team against Jamaica.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lionel Messi

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Jamaica and Argentina kick off?

USA, Eastern Standard Time: 27th September 2022, 8 PM

USA, Central Standard Time: 27th September 2022, 7 PM

USA, Pacific Standard Time: 27th September 2022, 5 PM

Where and how to watch Jamaica vs Argentina on TV?

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol, beIN Sports Xtra

How to watch live streaming of Jamaica vs Argentina?

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

