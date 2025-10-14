Jamaica vs Bermuda Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Jamaica will invite Bermuda to the National Stadium Independence Park in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. The Reggae Boyz have six points from two games and trail Curacao by one point in the Group B standings.

The hosts saw their winning streak in the qualifiers end after two games last week as they suffered a 2-0 away loss to Curacao. They failed to score despite having seven shots on target.

The visitors suffered their third consecutive defeat in the qualifiers last week as they lost 3-0 to Trinidad and Tobago. They failed to score for the second time in three games and will look to improve upon that record.

Jamaica vs Bermuda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off eight times in all competitions. The hosts have an unbeaten record in this fixture, recording five wins.

They last met in the reverse fixture in September, and the Reggae Boyz registered a 4-0 away win.

Three of the eight games between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have won two of their three World Cup qualifying meetings against the Gombey Warriors.

Bermuda have seen conclusive results in their last 13 games in all competitions, recording six wins.

The Reggae Boyz, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last nine games, recording five wins.

The hosts have won their last five games in this fixture, scoring at least three goals in three games in that period.

The Gombey Warriors have conceded 10 goals in three games in the final qualifying round, more than any other side.

Jamaica vs Bermuda Prediction

The Reggae Boyz failed to score in the World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 2022 last week and will look to bounce back here. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last six qualifying games.

The Gombey Warriors suffered their third consecutive loss last week and also failed to find the back of the net in that match. Notably, their two goals in the third qualifying round have been scored on their travels.

The hosts have an unbeaten record in this fixture, and considering their better goalscoring record, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Jamaica 3-0 Bermuda

Jamaica vs Bermuda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Jamaica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

