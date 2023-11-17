Jamaica vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Jamaica will welcome Canada to Independence Park for the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal tie on Friday (November 17th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Guatemala in a friendly on Sunday.

Canada, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 defeat to Japan in a friendly in October. Ao Tanaka scored a brace, while Keito Nakamura and an own goal by Alphonso Davies completed the rout. Junior Hoilett scored a late consolation strike for the Maple Leaf.

Jamaica booked their spot in the Nations League last eight as group winners in League A Group B. They finalized their group stage campaign with 3-2 away win over Haiti. Canada received a bye to this stage as one of the top four ranked sides alongside USA, Mexico and Costa Rica.

Jamaica vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides. Canada have 10 wins, Jamaica were victorious six times, while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2022 when Canada claimed a 4-0 home win in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Canada's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Jamaica are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning three and drawing two.

Nine of Jamaica's last 13 games have produced three goals or more.

Jamaica vs Canada Prediction

Jamaica were impressive as they booked their spot in the last eight of the Nations League. The Reggae Boyz will hope they can continue their form as they come up against improved opposition.

Canada, were poor in their defeat to Japan and a repeat here could see them struggle against their in-form hosts. A positive first leg result would put the winner in good stead to progress to the last four and both sides will go all out to claim the victory here.

Both managers have plenty of attacking talent at their disposal and the game could be played at a high, expansive pace. We are backing the spoils to be shared.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-2 Canada

Jamaica vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Canada to win either half