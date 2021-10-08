Jamaica vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers began this week and will continue into the weekend. Jamaica are set to host Canada at Independence Park on Sunday.

Jamaica are one of three teams in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers yet to win a game so far. They were beaten 2-0 by the USA on Friday, their third loss in four qualifying games so far.

The Reggae Boyz sit at the bottom of the group with just one point and have managed to score just two goals so far. Their last World Cup appearance was also the nation's only World Cup appearance, which came back in 1998 and are well on course to miss out on next year's edition as well.

Canada on the other hand are one of three teams in the CONCACAF without defeat in their World Cup Qualifiers so far. They drew 1-1 against Mexico in their last game, making it their third draw in four qualifying games.

Les Rouges sit third in the group, two points behind the first and second-placed teams, USA and Mexico. They are chasing their first World Cup appearance in over 30 years.

Jamaica vs Canada Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between the two nations in the past. The record between the nations is close with Canada winning nine of those games while Jamaica have won two less. There have been six draws between the two countries.

The two sides last met in a friendly game back in 2017 which Canada won 2-0.

Jamaica Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-D-L-L

Canada Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D-W-D-D

Jamaica vs Canada Team News

Jamaica

Alvas Powell came off injured in the final minutes of Jamaica's game against the USA and is expected to miss out on Sunday's game. All other players are available.

Injured: Alvas Powell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada

Milan Borjan missed Canada's last game due to the COVID-19 and is expected to remain out. Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin and Lucas Cavallini are all recovering from injuries and may not feature.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Atiba Hutchinson, Cyle Larin, Lucas Cavallini

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Milan Borjan

Jamaica vs Canada Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown; Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson; Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tyreek Magee, Jamal Lowe; Andre Gray

Canada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Richie Laryea; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Stephen Eustaquio; Jonathan Osorio, Alphonso Davies, Tajon Buchanan; Jonathan David

Jamaica vs Canada Prediction

Jamaica are winless in their World Cup qualification campaign so far and have not won any of their last six games across all competitions.

Canada have not lost any of their four qualifiers so far but have picked up just one win, drawing the other three games. They should, however, be able to get their second win at the weekend.

Prediction: Jamaica 0-2 Canada

Edited by Shardul Sant