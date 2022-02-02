Jamaica vs Costa Rica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Jamaica will conclude the ongoing international break with a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered narrow defeats to Mexico (2-1) and Jamaica (3-2) in their last two qualifying fixtures so they can only hope to secure a spot in the World Cup finals in the summer if they record a win in their four remaining games.

Costa Rica have avoided dropping points in their last three games but a goalless draw against Mexico on Sunday saw fourth-placed Panama open up a four-point lead over them.

As the visiting side face Canada and USA in two of their three games after their trip to Jamaica, it is crucial that they pick up the three points here.

Jamaica vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. As expected, Costa Rica hold the upper hand over the island nation with 14 wins. The hosts have four wins, with the last one coming in a friendly game in 2010.

They last met in the reverse fixture in September, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Jamaica form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Costa Rica form guide (World Cup qualifiers): D-W-W-L-L

Jamaica vs Costa Rica Team News

Jamaica

There are no injury concerns for the home side and they should also be able to welcome back defender Damion Lowe as he served a one-game suspension against Panama.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Costa Rica

Orlando Galo was injured in the game against Panama last Thursday and has been replaced by Anthony Contreras in the squad. Meanwhile, Ricardo Blanco was ruled out with a thigh injury last week.

Injuries: Ricardo Blanco, Orlando Galo

Suspension: None

Jamaica vs Costa Rica Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Alvas Powell, Damion Lowe, Ethan Pinnock, Kemar Lawrence; Peter-Lee Vassell, Devon Williams, Lamar Walker; Cory Burke, Junior Flemmings, Michail Antonio

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Bryan Oviedo, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda; Youstin Delfin Salas Gómez, Bryan Ruiz, Johan Venegas; Joel Campbell

Jamaica vs Costa Rica Prediction

Jamaica are winless in their last four games of qualifying and have the second-worst defensive record in the campaign (17 goals conceded).

Costa Rica have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games and boast the second-best defensive record in the qualifying campaign. A narrow win for Los Ticos seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Jamaica 0-1 Costa Rica

Edited by Peter P