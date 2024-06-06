Jamaica vs Dominican Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2024

Jamaica host the Dominican Republic at the Independence Park in Kingston on Thursday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. This is their first game in the second round of qualifying for the showpiece tournament.

The sides have been drawn alongside Guatemala, British Virgin Islands and Dominica in Group E, with Guatemala crushing Dominica 6-0 in the opening fixture on Wednesday to sit atop the table.

Ranked 55th in the world, Jamaica are playing for the first time since wrapping up their 2023-24 Nations League campaign. The Reggae Boyz finished third after beating Panama 1-0 in the third-place face-off, with Dexter Lembikisa netting the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute.

Trending

Head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has called up 26 players for this month's double-header against the Dominican Republic and Dominica, including Ligue 1's Clermont Foot forward, Shamar Nicholson, who has 16 goals to his name in 44 appearances.

There are five uncapped players in the squad, and all except Jayden Hibbert are based in Jamaica. Goalkeeper Hibbert plies his trade with Atlanta United and will be hoping to make his international debut this month.

On the other hand, the Dominican Republic are looking to put their CONCACAF Nations League disappointment behind them and begin the qualifiers on a positive note. Despite winning thrice in six games, the Quisqueyanos finished second in their Nations League group and missed out on promotion to League A.

Jamaica vs Dominican Republic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

After winning three games in a row, the Dominican Republic have won just once in their next four.

Jamaica have won three of their last five games, losing once.

The Raggae Boys have kept a clean sheet in three of their four clashes this year.

Jamaica are ranked 55th in the world, while the Dominican Republic are in 150th place, according to the latest FIFA Rankings.

Jamaica vs Dominican Republic Prediction

Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have a decent attacking arsenal, capable of causing each other trouble.

We could see goalmouth action at both ends, with the match eventually ending in a stalemate.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-2 Dominican Republic

Jamaica vs Dominican Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes