Jamaica vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

El Salvador will be looking to keep their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive when they travel to Jamaica on Thursday.

The hosts have been eliminated from the race for a spot in the World Cup finals as they have just one win to their name in 11 games. They have lost three games in a row and fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Costa Rica in their previous outing.

El Salvador have the slimmest of chances to qualify for the inter-conference playoffs. They need to secure a win in their remaining three games while also hoping that Costa Rica and Panama drop points. They suffered a 2-0 loss against Canada in their previous outing.

Jamaica vs El Salvador Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between the two Central American rivals across all competitions. The hosts lead 10-5 in wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

They have squared off nine times across various World Cup qualification campaigns and the two sides have been evenly matched here with three wins apiece and three games ending in draws.

The reverse fixture at Estadio Cuscatlán ended in a 1-1 draw, so both sides will be keen on securing the advantage here.

Jamaica form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Jamaica vs El Salvador Team News

Jamaica

Reggae Boyz head coach Paul Hall has named a 24-man squad for the three qualifying fixtures as they look to conclude their campaign on a positive note. Kemar Roofe is a key absentee as he was not released by Rangers.

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

El Salvador

La Selecta have named one of the leanest squads for the qualifying fixtures as only 22 players have made it to the squad for the crucial three games. There are no injuries or suspensions for El Salvador. They will be able to field the strongest possible XI here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jamaica vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake (GK); Richard King, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Javain Brow; Dwayne Atkinson, Devon Williams, Lamar Walker; Leon Bailey, Andre Gray, Alex Marshall

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Mario Gonzalez (GK); Bryan Tamacas, Eriq Zavaleta, Roberto Carlos Dominguez, Romulo Villalobos; Darwin Ceren, Christian Martinez, Jairo Mauricio Henriquez; Kevin Reyes; Joaquin Rivas, Nelson Bonilla

Jamaica vs El Salvador Prediction

Jamaica have just one win to their name and have the second-worst defensive record in the CONCACAF qualifying campaign. Only last-placed Honduras have scored fewer goals (5) than El Salvador, so they might struggle against the hosts here.

Taking the form of both sides into consideration, we predict the game will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Jamaica 1-1 El Salvador

