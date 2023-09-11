Jamaica vs Haiti Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023 

Jamaica host Haiti at the Independence Park in a CONCACAF Nations League clash on Tuesday (September 12).

The Reggae Boyz commenced their campaign with a narrow 1-0 home win over Honduras last week. Demerai Gray's 64th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Haiti, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless stalemate against Cuba.

The draw means Le Rouge et Bleu have one point coming into this game, level with three other teams in the group. Jamaica, meanwhile, sit at the summit of League A Group B on three points.

Jamaica vs Haiti Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 31 times, with Jamaica leading 18-10.

Their most recent meeting in September 2019 saw Haiti claim a 2-0 away win in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Five of their last six head-to-head meetings have produced less than three goals.

Jamaica have lost just one of their last six games, winning five.

Eight of Haiti's last nine games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Haiti's last six games, including the last four, have been level at half-time.

Jamaica have lost just one of their last 12 meetings with Haiti, winning nine.

Jamaica vs Haiti Prediction

Jamaica started their Nations League campaign on a winning note to take charge in the group. They will look to build on that to round up the international break with two wins from two and take a step closer to qualification.

Haiti, meanwhile, have historically struggled against Jamaica but were victorious in their most recent clash. They started their campaign with a draw, extending their winless run across competitions to three games. Failure to win here will leave them off the pace in the race for the top two.

Games involving Haiti tend to be high-scoring affairs, and the trend could continue. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Jamaica 3-1 Haiti

Jamaica vs Haiti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jamaica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 5 - First half result: Draw