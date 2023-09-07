Jamaica vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2023

Jamaica will welcome Honduras to Independence Park for a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Friday.

The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways, having suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat against Mexico in the semifinal of the Gold Cup in July. Henry Martin, Luis Chaves and Roberto Alvarado all scored to guide the eventual champions to victory.

Honduras, meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw in a friendly against Guatemala last weekend.

Los Catrachos will get back to competitive action following their disappointing displays in the Gold Cup.

They have been grouped in Group B of League A of the Nations League alongside Cuba, Grenada, Suriname, Jamaica and Haiti.

Jamaica will face Haiti next week, while Honduras also have a clash with Grenada lined up in this international window.

Jamaica vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 27 occasions in the past. Honduras have 12 wins to their name, Jamaica were victorious on 10 occasions, while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2022 when Jamaica claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Honduras have won just one of their last six games (three losses).

Jamaica have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games.

Six of Jamaica's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Three of Jamaica's last four games have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Jamaica have won the last four head-to-head games between these two sides.

Jamaica vs Honduras Prediction

Honduras were disappointingly eliminated in the group stage of the Gold Cup and will be looking to get back on track in the Nations League.

Jamaica, for their part, impressed in the Gold Cup and have also gotten the better of Honduras in their most recent clashes.

Both sides are the favorites to progress from the group and will want to start their campaign with a win. However, the hosts have superior quality and we are backing Jamaica to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Jamaica 3-1 Honduras

Jamaica vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jamaica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Jamaica's last eight games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 4 - Jamaica to score over 1.5 goals (Jamaica have scored at least two goals in four of the last five head-to-head games)