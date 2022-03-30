Jamaica vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Jamaica and Honduras will draw the curtain on their World Cup qualifiers campaign when they lock horns at the National Stadium Independence Park on Thursday.

Both sides have endured a horrid run in the qualifiers and are currently in the bottom two places in the standings.

Jamaica’s woeful run in the qualifiers continued last Sunday as they fell to a 4-0 humbling at the hands of high-flying Canada.

They have now failed to win any of their last eight games across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing five since last October’s 2-0 victory over Honduras.

Jamaica are currently bottom but one in the standings after picking up just eight points from 13 games so far.

Like the hosts, Honduras continue to struggle for results as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Mexico last time out. They have now failed to taste victory in any competition since a 3-2 win over Panama in the Gold Cup back in June 2021.

Honduras, who are yet to pick up a win in the qualifiers, are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings with four points from 13 games.

Jamaica vs Honduras Head-To-Head

Honduras boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides. Jamaica have picked up nine wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Jamaica Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Honduras Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Jamaica vs Honduras Team News

Jamaica

Jamaica will be without the services of Javain Brown who will miss the game due to suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: Javain Brown

Honduras

Honduras boast of a clean bill of health following an injury-free game against Mexico last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Kervin Arriaga, Denil Maldonado

Jamaica vs Honduras Predicted XI

Jamaica (3-4-3): Andre Blake; Richard King, Jamoi Topey, Adrian Mariappa; Greg Leigh, Ravel Morrison, Speedy Williams, Tarick Ximinies; Atapharoy Bygrave, Andre Gray, Daniel Green

Honduras (4-4-2): Luis Lopez; Wesly Decas, Franklin Flores, Marcelo Pereira, Marcelo Santos; Cristian Sacaza, Edwin Solano, Edwin Rodríguez, Alfredo Mejía; Ángel Tejeda, Bryan Acosta

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Jamaica vs Honduras Prediction

Both sides head into the game on the back of a horrid run of form and will be looking to close out their campaign on a high note. However, we predict the spoils will be shared as they are in similar form and evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Jamaica 1-1 Honduras

Edited by Akshay Saraswat