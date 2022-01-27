Jamaica vs Mexico prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Jamaica and Mexico will resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign when they go head-to-head at the National Stadium Independence Park on Friday.

The Jamaicans are currently sixth in the table after picking up seven points from eight games, while Mexico are third, two points off Canada at the top of the table.

Jamaica continued to struggle for form as they fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat against Peru when the sides met in a friendly fixture last Friday.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last three games, picking up two draws and losing one.

Jamaica will now resume their World Cup qualifying campaign where they are currently sixth in the table after claiming seven points from eight games.

Mexico, on the other hand, currently occupy third place in the standings, tied on 14 points with Panama after eight rounds of matches.

However, the Mexicans have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks, failing to win any of their last four games in all competitions, including three straight defeats against Ecuador, USA and Canada respectively.

Gerardo Martino’s men head into Friday’s game fresh off the back of a 2-2 friendly draw with Chile and will look to build on that performance.

Jamaica vs Mexico Head-To-Head

Mexico have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 20 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides. Jamaica have picked up six wins in that time, while three games have ended in draws.

Jamaica Form Guide: D-W-D-D-L

Mexico Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

Jamaica vs Mexico Team News

Jamaica

Jamaica have named a 23-man squad for their upcoming games, including Michail Antonio, Philadelphia Union’s Andre Blake and Reading defender Liam Moore.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Mexico

Mexico have called up a star-studded squad for the upcoming qualifiers, with the likes of LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo, Raul Jimenez, Guillermo Ochoa and Jesus Corona headlining the team.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Jamaica vs Mexico Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Alvas Powell, Damion Lowe, Ethan Pinnock, Kemar Lawrence; Peter-Lee Vassell, Devon Williams, Lamar Walker; Cory Burke, Junior Flemmings, Michail Antonio

Mexico Predicted XI 4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Johan Vasquez, Héctor Moreno, Julian Araujo, Nestor Araujo; Orbelin Pineda, Hector Herrera, Diego Lainez; Jesus Corona, Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez

Jamaica vs Mexico Prediction

Mexico head into the game on a four-game winless run and will be looking to end this dry spell. They boast a superior and more experienced squad and we predict they will come away with all three points against the Jamaicans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Jamaica 0-2 Mexico

Edited by Peter P