Jamaica vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Nigeria take on Jamaica in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium in London on Saturday.

The Super Eagles enter the tie as the favourites, given the quality in their ranks as well as their strong unbeaten run lately. They haven't lost in three games and have been beaten once in their last nine across competitions.

In the previous round of the cup, Nigeria overcame regional rivals Ghana 2-1 on Wednesday. Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring in the 14th minute before an own goal from Razak Simpson five minutes later doubled Nigeria's advantage.

Solomon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Black Stars midway through the second half, which offered them a glimmer of hope, but Nigeria held them off for a narrow victory.

Head coach Eric Chelle may stick with the same XI for the final too, although he'd be wary of Jamaica's attacking potential. The Reggae Boyz overcame Trinidad and Tobago 3-2 in a pulsating clash in the other semi-final.

Kasey Palmer fired Jamaica in front from the spot after 25 minutes before Rumarn Burrell doubled their advantage early into the second half. Isaiah Leacock pulled one back for Trinidad in the next minute before Kevin Molino made it 2-2 in the 69th minute.

It seemed like the match was headed for extra time, but Richard King dispatched a penalty in stoppage time to restore Jamaica's lead and earn them a last-gasp victory.

Jamaica vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the two sides before, with Nigeria winning twice and losing once.

Jamaica and Nigeria last met in February 2009, playing out a goalless draw in a friendly

The Reggae Boyz's only victory in the fixture came in May 2003, when they secured a 3-2 friendly win.

Jamaica are unbeaten in five games, winning thrice, while Nigeria are without a loss in three.

Jamaica vs Nigeria Prediction

The Super Eagles have the experience and quality in their ranks, but Jamaica are a good attacking unit. Expect sparks to fly, but Nigeria should see them off eventually.

Prediction: Jamaica 1-3 Nigeria

Jamaica vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nigeria

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

