Jamaica vs Panama Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2024

Jamaica take on Panama at the AT&T Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday (March 24) in the third-place playoff.

Both teams have qualified for the 2024 Copa America after reaching the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals. Jamaica topped Group B of League A to make the last 16, while Panama finished atop Group A. Jamaica did not stop there, as they saw off Canada to qualify for the Nations League Finals.

The Reggae Boyz, though, lost 3-1 to the United States in the semifinals after extra time. Jamaica and Panama last met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with Panama winning both legs (3-2, 3-0).

Panama, meanwhile, crushed Costa Rica 6-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals but were halted by Mexico 3-0 in the semifinals. Panama are hoping to take something home from the competition by winning the third-place playoff against Jamaica.

Los Canaleros will be counting on their superior head-to-head stat over Jamaica. Panama boast seven wins as opposed to three for Jamaica in 16 meetings across competitions, with six games ending in stalemates. Panama also boast four wins in their last five games across competitions.

Jamaica vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Jamaica have won once and lost four times in their last five clashes with Panama.

Jamaica have scored three goals and conceded 10 in their last five games with Panama.

Jamaica and Panama are appearing for the third time in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Panama have won seven times in their last 10 games across competitions.

Jamaica have won four times and lost once in their last five games, while Panama have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Jamaica – L-W-W-W-W; Panama – L-D-W-W-L

Jamaica vs Panama Prediction

French club Clermont star Nicholson has netted five times in the competition, while Demarai Gray has scored three. Jamaica will count on both players in the hope of clinching bronze.

Fajardo will lead the attack for Panama. He has scored thrice while Davis and Rodriguez boast two goals each. Panama are expected to prevail based on their superior form, experience and quality.

Prediction: Jamaica 1-2 Panama

Jamaica vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Panama

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Panama to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Jamaica to score - Yes