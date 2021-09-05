Jamaica vs Panama prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Jamaica invite Panama to Independence Park in the final round fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying on Sunday.

The hosts find themselves at the bottom of the standings after suffering a defeat in their previous encounter against Mexico at Estadio Azteca. Jamaica thought they had done enough to secure a point from the game but Henry Martin scored a winner in the 89th minute to give Mexico the three points.

Panama played a goalless draw against Costa Rica in their first qualifying fixture of the final round.

¡@miseleccionmx 🇲🇽 toma la cima de la tabla luego de ser el único equipo que ganó en la primera fecha de #WCQ! pic.twitter.com/VQwclLCaPo — Concacaf (@Concacaf) September 3, 2021

Jamaica vs Panama Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 13 times across all competitions. Panama have a better record in the fixture and have six wins to their name. The Reggae Boyz have been victorious in just two games while five matches have ended in draws.

They have met in World Cup qualifying, the Gold Cup and friendly fixtures. They last squared off in the 2019 Gold Cup quarter-finals, with Jamaica recording a 1-0 win in that fixture. They went on to lose 3-1 to the United States in the semi-finals.

Jamaica form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Panama form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Jamaica vs Panama Team News

Jamaica

Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey and Ravel Morrison will be available for this home game before sitting out the trip against Costa Rica. There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Panama

Cecilio Waterman will return to the squad for this game after missing out against Costa Rica. There are no injury concerns for the visiting side.

¡ENTRENAMOS EN 🇯🇲!



Las 📸 del primer entrenamiento de #PanamáMayor 🇵🇦 en territorio caribeño previo a su encuentro de mañana ante Jamaica 🇯🇲 por la segunda fecha de la Octagonal Final de la @Concacaf ⚽️.#TodosSomosPanamá #RumboAQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/HucbSQz1Rm — FEPAFUT (@fepafut) September 4, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jamaica vs Panama Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Alvas Powell, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe; Devon Williams, Blair Turgott, Lamar Walker, Shamar Nicholson; Romario Williams, Javon East

Panama Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jose Calderon; Fidel Escobar, Michael Murillo, Oscar Linton, Andres Andrade; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Aníbal Godoy; Jose Luis Rodriguez, Alberto Quintero, Jose Fajardo; Cecilio Waterman

Jamaica vs Panama Prediction

Jamaica lost in their opening fixture against Mexico but managed to find the back of the net in that game. Panama played a goalless draw against Costa Rica but recorded 18 shots on goal. We expect Panama to provide an attacking threat in this game.

In international fixtures, home advantage often plays a big role, so we predict a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-1 Panama

