Jamaica vs Qatar Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15th 2023 

Jamaica will face Qatar at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

After an underwhelming CONCACAF Nations League campaign, the Reggae Boyz appointed manager Heimir Hallgrímsson but they are yet to come alive under the Icelandic boss. They played out a 2-2 draw against Mexico last time out and were perhaps fortunate to have picked up the sole point.

Jamaica will face Jordan in another friendly after their midweek clash against Qatar, with both games meant to serve as preparatory outings ahead of their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign which kicks off in the final week of June.

Qatar hit their highest-ever point on the international stage when they hosted the FIFA World Cup last year but failed to impress in the competition and have now begun to restructure ahead of the upcoming Gold Cup later this month and the AFC Asian Cup next year.

The Maroons have appointed Carlos Queiroz as the new boss and will be looking to begin life under the veteran manager on a positive note this weekend.

Jamaica vs Qatar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Jamaica and Qatar. The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in a friendly clash last year which ended 2-2.

Jamaica have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 games across all competitions, a run dating back to November 2021.

Qatar's most recent victory away from home came back in January when they beat Kuwait 2-0 in the group stages of the Gulf Cup.

The Maroons have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

The Reggae Boyz were ranked 63rd in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit two places behind their midweek opponents.

Jamaica vs Qatar Prediction

Jamaica are on a run of three consecutive draws and have won just one of their last nine outings. They have not won a game on foreign ground since 2021 and could struggle here.

Qatar have lost their last two games and have won just one of their last eight. Neither side are in encouraging form and they could play out a draw on Thursday.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-2 Qatar

Jamaica vs Qatar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the Reggae Boyz's last eight away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Jamaica's last eight matches)

