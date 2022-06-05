Jamaica vs Suriname prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Nations League  

The 2022 CONCACAF Nations League continues this week and will see Jamaica host Suriname at the National Stadium Independence Park on Wednesday morning.

The Reggae Boyz have struggled for results under interim head coach Paul Hall, winning just one game under the Jamaican. They endured a largely disappointing World Cup qualifying run and will now hope to put on a much better performance in the Nations League this month.

Jamaica failed to kickoff their campaign with maximum points and will now look to bounce back on home turf this week.

Suriname held their midweek opponents to a 1-1 draw in their group opener on Sunday. After falling behind in the first half, the Natios upped the ante after the restart before drawing level via an own goal from Jamaica goalkeeper Amal Knight late in the game.

Like their hosts, Suriname are participating in League A of the competition for the first time and will now look to pick up their first win on Wednesday.

Story continues below ad

Jamaica vs Suriname Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Jamaica and Suriname. The hosts are undefeated in all three outings, winning twice and drawing the other. After their 1-1 draw last time out, the two nations will now battle for their first win of the tournament this week.

Jamaica Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-L-D

Suriname Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Jamaica vs Suriname Team News

Jamaica

Ricardo Thomas picked up an injury in the hosts' last game and is not expected to feature here. Michail Antonio, Bobby Reid, Andre Gray and Brentford's Ethan Pinnock are a few absentees from the squad that interim boss Paul Hall named last month.

Injured: Ricardo Thomas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Suriname

Union Berlin's Sheraldo Becker is perhaps the most notable absentee from the visiting camp as the forward is out with an injury.

Injured: Sheraldo Becker

Story continues below ad

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jamaica vs Suriname Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Blake; Javain Brown, Richard King, Damion Lowe, Kenroy Campbell; Devon Williams, Kevon Lambert; Leon Bailey, Tyreek Magee, Junior Flemmings; Atapharoy Bygrave

Suriname Predicted XI (4-3-3): Warner Hahn; Ridgeciano Haps, Myenty Abena, Shaquille Penas, Kelvin Leerdam; Dion Malone, Roscello Vlijter, Diego Biseswar; Leandro Kappel, Yanic Wildschut, Florian Jozefzoon

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Story continues below ad

Jamaica vs Suriname Prediction

Jamaica are in poor form at the moment, winning just one of their last 11 games across all competitions, and two of their last 19. They picked up a 2-1 win over Honduras in their last game on home turf and will now look to capitalize on their home advantage on Wednesday.

Suriname impressed against the Reggae Boyz last time out. They have, however, lost their last three games on the road and could suffer defeat here.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-1 Suriname

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far