Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2023

Jamaica will welcome Trinidad and Tobago to Independence Park in a friendly match on Wednesday.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Preview

Both teams met on Sunday in the first of their two friendly matches scheduled for this week. Trinidad and Tobago humbled Jamaica 1-0 at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay through a 67th-minute strike by Reon Moore. Skipper Andre Blake and Co. will hope to take their revenge in Kingston by mid-week.

The Reggae Boyz are preparing for their final game of the 2022–23 CONCACAF Nations League A slated for March 26 against Mexico. They currently top Group A with five points, ensuring qualification for the Gold Cup, but are yet to qualify for the Nations League final tournament.

Trinidad and Tobago will also use the exhibition games as groundwork for their Nations League campaign. They are playing in the second division known as Nations League B, which provides a direct path to the Gold Cup or the Gold Cup preliminaries. They are second-placed with nine points in Group C behind Nicaragua.

The Soca Warriors have won 10 of their last 28 matches against Jamaica, who boast 12 wins, while six games have ended in stalemates. Most of their encounters have been friendlies. The previous official match between the sides was the 2014 Caribbean Cup final won on penalties by Jamaica, who hosted the tournament.

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Jamaica have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Trinidad.

Jamaica are winless in their last five matches in all competitions.

Jamaica have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Trinidad have won twice and lost twice in their last four matches on the road.

Jamaica have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Trinidad have won thrice and lost twice in their five most recent matches.

The hosts scored 10 goals last year. Six goals came through Aston Villa striker Leon Bailey, while Junior Flemmings of Toulouse and D.C. United midfielder Ravel Morrison both netted twice. They will likely spearhead their battery on Wednesday.

Levi García is the main attacking threat. The AEK Athens winger scored seven goals for Trinidad last year. Reon Moore and Neval Hackshaw boast two goals each, and will aim to thwart Jamaica’s revenge plot.

Jamaica are expected to win due to home advantage in Kingston.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-1 Trinidad

Tip 1: Result – Jamaica

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Jamaica to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Trinidad to score - Yes

